Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) concluded its successful participation in GITEX Global 2022. Through its stand, DEWA displayed several of its most prominent digital initiatives based on Metaverse technology and the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. These include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs); Energy storage; blockchain; Internet of Things (IoT); robotics and others; to provide an integrated, innovative and value-added experience that meets the aspirations and enhances the happiness of stakeholders and the quality of life in Dubai.

Visits

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, welcomed HE Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada, to Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Al Tayer received the Canadian Consul at DEWA’s stand at GITEX Global. He also welcomed HE Majed Sultan Al-Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). Al Tayer visited the Huawei stand, where he met Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East and Africa; the Avaya stand, where he met Nidal Abu Latif, President of Avaya Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific; and the Cisco stand, where he met Abdelilah Nejjari, MD of the Gulf Region.

Signing MoUs

DEWA’s stand at GITEX Global witnessed the signing of several MoUs and partnership agreements. DEWA and Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, signed an MoU with Siemens Energy. The companies under Digital DEWA signed several MoUs and agreements with leading local and international companies and organisations. Moro signed an exclusive agreement with 3W Networks by Elsewedy Electric; and a strategic partnership with Aster Pharmacy, a division of Aster DM Healthcare. Moro also signed an MoU with Dubai Courts to provide support and cybersecurity services; and another MoU with the University of Dubai and Cupola Teleservices to promote the role of the call centre in supporting young people. InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA and DarkBlue Technologies, signed a strategic partnership to boost InfraX IoT network uptake in the UAE.

Awards

DEWA’s stand witnessed a large turnout of visitors to the exhibition. DEWA organised several competitions and events on the sidelines of its participation. There were raffle draws to win valuable prizes for customers who conducted digital transactions through DEWA’s website or smart app, in addition to special raffles for visitors to the platform and participants in the customer experience surveys that DEWA conducted in 2021. These incentives encourage DEWA customers to use its digital channels and services.