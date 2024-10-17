Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) showcased three special initiatives during its participation in the Dubai Government Pavilion organized by Digital Dubai Authority at GITEX Global 2024. GITEX is one of the largest technology expos in the world and is being held at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 14 to 18.

The Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) highlighted its commitment to enhancing cybersecurity and addressing digital challenges by presenting three initiatives. By launching such innovative solutions and services, DESC actively protects information systems and the government communications network across the emirate. This proactive approach aligns with Dubai’s vision for a digitized future and supports the directives of our wise leadership, as well as the implementation of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Electronic Security Strategy.

DESC introduced three key initiatives: the Active Directory Analyzer, the latest addition to its suite of digital services and platforms; Dubai Cyber Index; and Al Maha system. This event witnessed the attendance of several DESC officials and a group of prominent government figures.

The Active Directory Analyzer is a powerful tool designed to monitor security alerts and audit user access permissions. It organizes user information and resources, tracks network activities, flags unusual or unauthorized access and highlights potential threats. Additionally, it monitors login locations and usage patterns, reducing the need for manual intervention and ensuring compliance with government regulations and policies. To date, 30 government agencies across Dubai have already deployed this system.

The Dubai Cyber Index serves as a comprehensive assessment tool aimed at enhancing cybersecurity levels within government institutions. It provides detailed reports on performance and allows for comparisons with other institutions, fostering improvements in digital protection procedures. This index includes a range of services including TARESH, AL KASHIF, TIRS and CSCOC systems. These were all designed by Emirati talent to support government entities in their cyber security strength and resilience.

In the same vein, the Al Maha system is engineered to oversee government assets on the internet and detect potential security vulnerabilities, regardless of whether these assets are hosted in the UAE or abroad. It accurately classifies the severity of vulnerabilities and offers customized solutions to address them, significantly enhancing the security of Dubai’s digital assets.

His Excellency Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive of Dubai Electronic Security Center emphasized the Center’s commitment to participating annually in GITEX Global. He stated: “The Center is keen to participate on an annual basis in GITEX Global, as it is an ideal national and global platform to showcase our latest innovations in the field of cybersecurity. It is also an opportunity to interact with international experts and strategic partners, exchange knowledge, and learn about the latest innovations and best practices in the digital world and cybersecurity.”

“These three initiatives that the Center showcased at this year’s GITEX, and many other initiatives launched by the Center, reflect its firm commitment to developing and innovating solutions that contribute to enhancing digital protection for Dubai government institutions. This effort aligns with our strategy to secure the digital environment in Dubai and strengthen its ability to address the increasing cyber challenges. Our mission focuses on protecting Dubai’s cybersecurity, preserving its information, confronting surrounding risks, and enabling its smart transformation. All these aspects contribute to the emirate’s overall growth and prosperity,” Al Shaibani added.

Through its multiple initiatives, DESC is committed to achieving the objectives outlined in the second edition of the Dubai Cyber ​​Security Strategy. This strategy aims to keep up with the rapid developments in the digital world, and to support Dubai’s efforts in building on the successes achieved since its first strategy launched in 2017. DESC seeks to create a safe and reliable digital environment that boosts the city’s infrastructure and accelerates digital transformation and smart city initiatives. Additionally, it aims to strengthen the digital economy and meet future needs while improving Dubai’s digital defense capabilities through national talent and global partnerships.