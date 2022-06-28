Strong performance testament to Dell’s customer-focused innovation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dell Technologies achieved a record double-digit growth in the Enterprise Storage Systems market category across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region, according to IDCs Quarterly Storage Tracker for Q12022.

The company attained the number one position in META, gaining 45.6% of share, up 19.3% YoY, as demand for Dell’s software defined storage portfolio increased. As per the report, Dell grew faster than the industry average despite a diminishing Total Addressable Market (TAM), recording quarterly gains across all storage categories.

Across the META region, Dell maintained its leadership position in the Enterprise Storage Systems sector as follows:

No.1 in Gulf @ 64.4% share

No.1 in SELL @ 62.6% share

No.1 in UAE @ 49.1% share

No.1 in Emerging Africa @ 39.9% share

No.1 in South Africa @ 30.3% share

No.1 in Turkey @ 29.5% share

Dell’s performance in enterprise storage reflects the company’s focus on innovation and drive to empower regional customers to address pressing business demands. Its data storage portfolio includes end-to-end infrastructure solutions covering primary storage, unstructured data storage and data storage workload and industry solutions.

Mohamed ElZomor, Regional Sales Director, Storage Platform Solutions – Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META), Dell Technologies said:

“Across the META region, as digital transformation continues to accelerate, we remain focused on executing our strategy to consolidate and modernize our offerings that enable our customers to navigate through today’s fast-changing business environment. As businesses today struggle with data growth and data management costs, our end-to-end enterprise storage portfolio enables businesses to get the scalability, intelligence, and cloud integration they need to unlock the value of data.”

Earlier in the year, at Dell Technologies World, the company announced the 4th generation of PowerMax along with over 500 storage software advancements across Dell PowerStore and PowerFlex to help customers deliver faster insights, achieve better multi-cloud data control and increase cyber resiliency.

