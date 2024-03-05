Riyadh, KSA – Dell Technologies and TAWAL today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on new opportunities to advance the telecommunications industry in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed by Abdulrahman Almoaiqel, Chief Commercial Officer at TAWAL and Mohammed Amin, Sr. Vice-President, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (CEEMETA) for Dell Technologies.

TAWAL, established in 2019, is the first telecommunications tower company in Saudi Arabia and the largest in the Middle East. As per the MoU, Dell and TAWAL will engage in exploring and harnessing opportunities in edge computing and building use cases tailored to specific industry verticals in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement also focuses on the development and implementation of Open RAN technology and fostering innovation in 5G and beyond. It seeks to drive significant advancements in network flexibility and scalability and aims to redefine Saudi Arabia’s telecommunications landscape.

TAWAL will also accelerate the deployment and enablement of Smart Solutions through Edge computing using Dell’s portfolio of solutions. This in turn will enhance the user experience and help expand the use cases in multiple sectors by utilizing TAWAL’s infrastructure.

Abdulrahman Almoaiqel, Chief Commercial Officer at TAWAL said:

“Collaboration is key to unlocking the full potential of emerging technologies within the telecom sector as they offer better interoperability and diversity. The agreement with Dell opens new doors to leverage our combined expertise to bring advanced, best-of-breed solutions to market and enhance user experiences. This collaboration not only reinforces TAWAL’s commitment to innovation but also aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to drive digital transformation in key industries and ensures that the Kingdom remains at the forefront of digital advancements in the telecommunications sector, providing enhanced connectivity for its citizens.”

Mohammed Amin, Sr. Vice-President, CEEMETA at Dell Technologies, said:

"Dell Technologies’ architectural vision for the telecoms sector includes an end-to-end approach that allows service providers to strategically and efficiently build out and support network investments from the core to the edge to the RAN. This comprehensive offering is a vital component to the future success of 5G and will give TAWAL more choice and flexibility in how they deploy their networks. Through our collaboration with TAWAL, we aim to accelerate the deployment of 5G services, that will ultimately contribute to a more agile telecom infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.”

As communications service providers transition to 5G, the ability to innovate at the edge of the network and meet the performance and latency requirements is critical to take full advantage of what 5G offers.