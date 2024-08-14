Deliveroo UAE has announced the third edition of its Restaurant Awards

UAE: Deliveroo has just announced the third edition of its annual Restaurant Awards. Featuring 27 categories, including Restaurant of the Year and Best Restaurant Voted by Riders, this year’s awards showcase a longlist of beloved restaurants from across the country. New to this year’s lineup are six categories including Best Mexican, Best Ice Cream, Best Sandwich Shop, Best Salad Restaurant, Best Breakfast Restaurant, and Best Bakery, further celebrating the UAE’s vibrant and diverse F&B industry.

The event celebrates the exceptional local restaurants available on the app that consistently set new standards in the country’s vibrant F&B scene. Starting today, customers can vote for their favourite restaurants from the longlist and help crown the winners.

Deliveroo has identified a total of 27 award categories to highlight the best of food delivery available to customers on the platform, including Best Burger, Best Asian, Best Pizza, Best Middle Eastern, Best Fried Chicken, Best Homegrown Dubai, Best Homegrown Abu Dhabi, Best Dessert, Best Italian, Best Plant-Based, Best Newcomer, Best Mexican, Best Ice Cream, Best Sandwich Shop, Best Salad Restaurant, Best Breakfast Restaurant, Best Bakery, Best Fine Dining, Best Healthy Restaurant, Best Family Restaurant, Best Value Eats, Best Japanese, Best Poke, Best Indian, Best Coffee, Best Restaurant Voted by Riders and Restaurant of The Year.

Of the 27 award categories, 25 are determined solely by customer votes. For the Restaurant of the Year Award, customers are invited to vote for their favourite restaurant during the first round, giving every partner on the platform, regardless of size, a chance to win. In the second round, the winner will then be chosen by a panel of judges that will be announced soon. The final category, Best Restaurant Voted by Riders, has been brought back by Deliveroo to include riders in the awards by giving them the opportunity to vote for their favourite restaurant and crown their own winner.

Each category features over 15 restaurant partners, selected based on metrics such as performance, total orders, repeat orders, and star ratings on the app.

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East, said “We are excited to bring back the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards for a third edition in the UAE. These awards reflect our commitment to celebrating our outstanding restaurant partners and the incredible food they serve daily. The UAE is home to some of the region’s top flavours and innovative restaurant concepts, and we’re eager to see our partners receive the recognition they deserve.”

How can Deliveroo Customers get Involved?

In the first round of voting, starting from August 14, foodies can vote for their favourite restaurant and stand a chance to win up to AED 1,000 in Deliveroo credit. Deliveroo will then reveal the top three finalists in each category and reopen the voting for a final round. The winners will be announced in November.

Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards website can be seen here: http://uae.deliveroorestaurantawards.com/

Full list of 2024 categories below:

Best Burger Best Asian Best Pizza Best Middle Eastern Best Fried Chicken Best Homegrown DXB Best Home Homegrown AD Best Dessert Best Italian Best Plant-Based / Vegan Best Newcomer (New on Deliveroo) Best Mexican Best Ice Cream Best Sandwich Shop Best Salad Restaurant Best Breakfast Restaurant Best Bakery Best Fine Dining Best Healthy Restaurant Best Family Restaurant Best Value Eats Best Japanese Best Poke Best Indian Best Coffee Best Restaurant Voted By Riders Restaurant of The Year

