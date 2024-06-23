Kuwait: In line with Deliveroo's global "Full Life" initiative, Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, partnered with Deliveroo for Eid Al Adha. Their joint effort involved distributing food boxes packed with essential items along with prepaid cards to local families, contributing to community support in Kuwait.

Deliveroo distributed around 1,000 food boxes with essential items and lamb, while stc Kuwait provided hundreds of complimentary prepaid cards, enabling users to stay connected with loved ones during the holiday and beyond.

Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar, commented: “Deliveroo has been wholeheartedly invested in supporting families in need. We are proud to partner with stc on our ‘Full Life’ initiative in hopes that families will enjoy getting the chance to connect with each other over both food and communication.”

Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc said “We are excited to collaborate with Deliveroo in this meaningful Eid initiative that aims to support the community”. “By providing complimentary prepaid cards, we aim to facilitate meaningful connections among families during this special time of the year. This collaboration aligns with our extensive CSR program that comprises various pillars, one of which focuses on supporting the community in various ways.”

Driven by its deep-rooted belief in the importance of giving back to our local communities, Deliveroo regularly spearheads donation efforts through its “Full Life” campaign in Kuwait. For customers who wish to give back, a variety of food boxes that include essential food ingredients such as rice, wheat, sugar, oils, canned food, pasta, lentils, and other staples, are available for purchase on the Deliveroo app starting from KD 4.9 Deliveroo welcomes support from all customers, noting that each curated box will To donate a food box, search for “Food Box” on the Deliveroo app or place an order through this link: Food Box on Deliveroo App

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world.

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

About stc

Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc) is a Kuwaiti shareholding company incorporated pursuant to Amiri Decree No. 187 on 22 July, 2008, to operate and manage the third GSM mobile network in Kuwait as per Law No. 2 of 2008. Accordingly, stc launched its operations in December 2008 and was listed on Boursa Kuwait in December 2014.

stc Kuwait is a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and solutions to customers, both for individuals and enterprises, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, and is a subsidiary of stc Group. stc Kuwait has expanded its portfolio by acquiring companies such as Qualitynet General Trading and Contracting Company (solutions by stc) in Kuwait, and e-portal Holding Company and its subsidiaries.

