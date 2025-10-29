Dubai, UAE: In a powerful demonstration of the UAE community’s spirit of unity, generosity, and shared purpose, a joint delegation from HRE Development, a Dubai-based forward-thinking real estate developer and Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization, completed a field visit to Zanzibar, Tanzania. The visit highlighted how cross-sector collaboration between philanthropy and the private sector can extend the UAE’s impact beyond its borders, advancing global education and opportunity for all.

This visit follows HRE Development’s landmark AED 30 million commitment to support Dubai Cares’ global education programs, announced in October 2024. The contribution is directly linked to HRE’s lifestyle-driven real estate projects, where each apartment sold contributes to advancing education for children and youth in developing countries.

During the visit, the delegation actively engaged with students, teachers, parents, and representatives from Zanzibar’s Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, gaining meaningful insights into the island’s educational vision and priorities. They also visited local schools and partner organizations to observe firsthand how technology integration, teacher development, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programming are driving measurable improvements in learning outcomes across the island.

Dr. Hasan Hejazi, Vice-Chairman of HRE Development said: “Our partnership with Dubai Cares is built on a shared vision to create lasting, positive change through education. Our efforts are not limited to financial contributions but are actively creating meaningful learning opportunities and empowering communities for the long term. Meeting the children and seeing their smiles, you understand the true meaning of impact. This experience reflects the UAE’s visionary commitment to advancing education globally - a commitment that sets a benchmark for creating a more inclusive and empowered world.”

Over four days in Zanzibar, the delegation engaged closely with Milele Zanzibar Foundation (MZF), Dubai Cares’ implementing partner in Zanzibar and education authorities to observe practical, scalable innovations. The visit began with a tour of the Kwarara Media Education Centre (KMEC), where the team saw firsthand how English literacy lessons are being broadcasted to remote communities as part of KMEC’s “Let’s Learn English” radio program. The delegation also visited Assalam Village in Kizimkazi and witnessed a STEAM bootcamp that brought together more than 250 students and 50 teachers for hands-on, 21st-century learning and teaching experiences. Moreover, classroom visits at Dunga Primary School demonstrated the effectiveness of the Teach at the Right Level (TaRL) approach, with teachers delivering audio and animation content to enhance literacy and numeracy. The delegation also visited Fuoni School, to witness teachers peer learning in TaRL implementation.

Wissam Breidy, Chief Executive Officer of HRE Development said: “Seeing the impact of Dubai Cares’ programs on the ground is truly inspiring. From innovative teaching methods to empowering students with 21st-century skills, the dedication of the teams here in Zanzibar is transforming lives and opening doors for a brighter future. It is a testament to how targeted interventions can make a tangible difference in the lives of children. At HRE, we believe that true development is measured not only in structures, but in the lives we uplift. Through this partnership with Dubai Cares, we’re transforming real estate into a channel for global education and opportunity.”

The delegation also met with representatives from the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MoEVT) in Mazizini, where sector priorities were discussed. The delegation also participated in the 2025 STEAM Boot Camp and National Competition at Maruhubi Campus - State University of Zanzibar which provided an opportunity to engage with around 300 students, view their innovative projects, and join the awards ceremony.

Amal Al Redha, Director of Partnerships at Dubai Cares said: “This visit marks a first of its kind engagement by a private sector partner with a Dubai Cares programs on the ground. It was truly inspiring to see how our collaboration with HRE Development is helping create real change - not only within classrooms but across communities. Seeing children learn, teachers innovate, and schools evolve through our interventions reinforces our belief that when the private and philanthropic sector come together, we can accelerate meaningful progress towards inclusive and quality education for all.”

Through its projects, HRE Development inspires a lifestyle of giving back, transforming each home into a symbol of hope and change. It is a movement that redefines what it means to live with purpose, encouraging residents to become changemakers in their communities. Each apartment sold will contribute directly to advancing education for children in developing countries, and residents will receive personalized certificates from Dubai Cares and HRE Development, acknowledging their role in supporting quality education for children in developing countries. This reinforces HRE’s promise of "Building with Purpose”.

About HRE Development:

HRE Development L.L.C., founded in 2021 and backed by a leading construction firm, has quickly established a reputation for excellence in shaping Dubai's skyline. With a focus on creating exceptional living spaces, HRE Development has completed over 200 projects, positively impacting approximately 12,000 families. Built on trust, integrity, and a commitment to quality and innovation, HRE Development blends aesthetics with functionality in its state-of-the-art designs.

Sustainability is central to its projects, utilising eco-friendly materials and innovative practices to minimize environmental impact. By incorporating the latest technology, HRE creates smart living spaces that enhance residents' quality of life and foster vibrant communities. Beyond financial success, HRE Development is dedicated to creating social value through integrated social initiatives and a strong commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, including an AED 30 million partnership with Dubai Cares to support education in developing countries.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 116 million individuals in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae