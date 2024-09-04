Dubai, UAE: MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, announced its partnership with Deem Finance to elevate customer experience across its digital channels. Through this partnership, Deem Finance will leverage MoEngage's capabilities to create personalized, data-driven touchpoints throughout the customer lifecycle, boosting engagement and long-term retention.

The financial services brand has launched a New Deem Mobile app that enables customers to seamlessly manage their Deem Credit Cards and personal loans with just a few taps. Offerings like these allow new customers to effortlessly apply for credit cards directly through a streamlined & user-friendly onboarding process.

By onboarding MoEngage, the brand aims to personalize offers and insights tailored to individual customer behavior and preferences, ensuring that each interaction adds real value to the customer.

This integration is part of Deem’s broader strategy to enhance engagement across its mobile and web platforms. By leveraging MoEngage’s cutting-edge analytics, Deem will gain deeper insights into customer behavior, allowing for more informed decisions and ultimately fostering stronger customer relationships. With MoEngage, Deem is committed to providing a more connected, responsive, and rewarding experience for all its users.

“We’re excited about the opportunities and avenues MoEngage brings to Deem. We foresee MoEngage’s cutting-edge capabilities driving positive business impact and allowing us to build deeper customer relationships across meaningful touchpoints. This partnership is a huge step forward in our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that empower our customers and add value to their financial needs”, Chris Taylor, CEO of Deem Finance

Commenting further on what this partnership holds, Kunal Badiani, Regional VP - Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, MoEngage, stated, “Engaging with customers in the Financial Services industry is a tricky feat that entails understanding the customer’s needs and building not only tailor-made offerings but also bespoke frictionless journey’s for every customer. We’re delighted that Deem Finance put their trust in MoEngage to help them optimize channels like their website and mobile app as well as provide right and actionable insights across their customers’ lifecycles that help them build superior customer experiences.”

About Deem Finance

Deem Finance LLC is a digitally led financial services provider established in 2008 and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. In September 2021, the Gargash Group, one of the UAE’s leading business conglomerates, acquired Deem. With a commitment to innovation, Deem offers a wide range of personal and corporate financial services, including credit cards, personal loans, merchant financing, auto loans, and corporate investments.

To learn more, visit www.deem.io

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1,500 global consumer brands such as Masheq, Rain, CoinDCX, The Landmark Group, Azadea, Gathern, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in thirteen countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

