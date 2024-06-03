Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced today an agreement with Hilton to further enhance the emirate’s destination offering.

The agreement, which was signed at Arabian Travel Market 2024, will enable guests staying at Hilton hotels in Abu Dhabi this summer to enjoy special benefits and discounts at various iconic landmarks throughout the emirate. This initiative aims to enrich the stay experience for guests while showcasing the diverse cultural and leisure offerings Abu Dhabi has to offer.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant events will be integrated into Hilton’s regional promotional activities, amplifying the visibility of the emirate’s cultural and tourism initiatives across a wider international audience base and giving Hilton guests insight into the Emirate’s exciting calendar of events.

Abdullah Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Through our collaboration with Hilton, we are bridging the gap between visitors and their next wonderful experience in the Emirate, introducing them to enriching sights, landmarks, and events, and encouraging them to discover more about Abu Dhabi at their own pace. This partnership aligns with the objectives of our Tourism Strategy 2030, contributing to our goal of making Abu Dhabi a leading global destination and achieving sustainable tourism growth.”

Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said, “We have a longstanding relationship with DCT Abu Dhabi and are delighted to sign this latest agreement, which will see us partner to amplify Abu Dhabi’s tourism initiatives and support Hilton’s properties in the emirate. Our four hotels in Abu Dhabi are the ideal base for visitors to enjoy all that the emirate has to offer including theme parks, world-class dining and pristine beaches. We look forward to building on our strong relationship with DCT and working together to showcase Abu Dhabi to the world.”

Hilton has four properties operating in Abu Dhabi – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton Yas Island Residences.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 23 world-class brands comprising more than 7,600 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 190 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

