New York, United States: The Member States of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) convened for their first High-level Dialogue for Digital Cooperation on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly and adopted a joint statement calling for urgent global cooperation to ensure digital transformation becomes a driver of resilience, prosperity and peace.

Building on the momentum of the UN Global Digital Compact, adopted in 2024, and the DCO 4-Year Agenda for Digital Resilience and Prosperity (2025-2028), the DCO Member States were united around a clear purpose: to ensure that digital transformation becomes a force for prosperity and peace, not for exclusion and fragmentation.

In their deliberations, representatives of the DCO Member States recognized the urgency of overcoming digital fragmentation and strengthening cooperation across countries and organizations. They pledged to support the expansion of innovative cooperation models for digital transformation, including through South-South and Triangular cooperation. They also committed to aligning national efforts with shared principles on digital inclusion, responsible innovation, and resilient digital ecosystems.

The leaders reaffirmed the value of data-driven tools, such as the DCO Digital Economy Navigator, to monitor progress and shape policies. They further welcomed the expansion of the UN Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation, co-chaired by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, as a vital mechanism to sustain momentum and multilateral dialogue in the UN headquarters.

The announcement positions the DCO as a catalyst for a new era of multilateral digital cooperation, committed to working alongside the United Nations, international organizations, and partners to build a digital future that is inclusive, sustainable, and resilient.