The DataFlow Group, a globally recognized leader in verification, equivalency, and immigration compliance solutions committed to enhancing global mobility, proudly announces a groundbreaking strategic partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Philippines.

The ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) took place on 9th May 2024 at the DMW Central Office and was attended by Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac – Department of Migrant Workers, Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia, Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne M. Caunan, Assistant Secretary Jerome Alcantara, Sunil Kumar – CEO, DataFlow Group, Sunil Mudgal – Head of Business, DataFlow Group, and Michelle Ibarra – Country Head, DataFlow Philippines amongst other key officials.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation journey of both organizations, aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, security and delivering ease of services for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) through innovative technological solutions.

Scope of Agreement:

The MOA outlines several key areas of collaboration between the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the DataFlow Group and aims at transforming the services offered to OFWs. It encompasses the following:

Technical Studies and Joint Initiatives: Conducting in-depth studies and developing innovative initiatives to prevent and detect fraud in documentation and deployment processes.

Conducting in-depth studies and developing innovative initiatives to prevent and detect fraud in documentation and deployment processes. Process Automation: Proposing cutting-edge technologies to streamline document processing and enhance the ease of doing business for OFWs.

Proposing cutting-edge technologies to streamline document processing and enhance the ease of doing business for OFWs. Capacity Building: Designing programs to enhance the digital competencies of DMW and its stakeholders.

Designing programs to enhance the digital competencies of DMW and its stakeholders. Policy Reform and Program Development: Identifying areas for policy reforms and new program development to facilitate digital transformation.

Identifying areas for policy reforms and new program development to facilitate digital transformation. Digital Solutions Development: Collaborating on the implementation of digital technologies to improve registration, monitoring, and verification processes.

Mr. Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said:

“We are committed to our mission of enhancing service to OFWs by streamlining and digitalizing our processes. This endeavor today enables us to meet our goals, ultimately giving OFWs greater convenience, satisfaction and more valuable time to spend with his or her family.”

Potential Partnerships:

The partnership opens avenues for OFWs to benefit from DataFlow’s integrated approach that aims to consolidate processes, increase efficiency by providing end-to-end workflows and ultimately create a more accessible and ethical environment for the recruitment and deployment of OFWs. These benefits include:

Special Access to DataFlow Products and Services: OFWs gain exclusive access to streamlined and secure document processing services tailored to their unique needs in overseas employment.

OFWs gain exclusive access to streamlined and secure document processing services tailored to their unique needs in overseas employment. Verification Services: Digital verification services for OFWs, Migrant Workers Organizations (MWOs), and Foreign Employers to ensure the authenticity and accuracy of documents necessary for overseas employment like visas, educational credentials, employment contracts, and other legal requirements.

Digital verification services for OFWs, Migrant Workers Organizations (MWOs), and Foreign Employers to ensure the authenticity and accuracy of documents necessary for overseas employment like visas, educational credentials, employment contracts, and other legal requirements. Streamlined Document Processing: Implementation of the DataFlow Online Systems for efficient document verification and contract validation, reducing complexity and processing time involved in preparing OFWs for deployment.

Sunil Kumar, CEO, DataFlow Group, said: “We are excited and humbled to partner with the Department of Migrant Workers – Philippines in this transformative initiative. By leveraging our vast industry experience and deep technology expertise, we aim to revolutionize the way services are delivered to OFWs, ensuring greater efficiency, trust, transparency, accuracy, and accessibility. The significance of this partnership is further strengthened by the government’s dedicated efforts to bridge the digital gap in the Philippines and propel digitization initiatives forward. At the DataFlow Group, we are deeply honoured to contribute to this endeavour, which epitomizes our steadfast commitment to upholding principles of quality, accuracy, scalability and reliability.”

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE with a vast network spanning 200 countries and comprising 160,000 credential issuing authorities, alongside a dedicated in-house workforce exceeding 1,000 professionals across various geographical locations, the DataFlow Group ensures seamless global mobility support for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Renowned for its extensive governmental partnerships, notably with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), DataFlow serves as a trusted government partner in reliable document and credential verification.

As both organizations join forces, they remain committed towards championing the rights and welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers, driving positive change and fostering a brighter future for all.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact Kimberley Bostock at IHC: +971557901296 kimberley@ih-c.com

About The DataFlow Group:

The DataFlow Group assists public and private sector clients to mitigate potential risks by exposing fraudulent academic degrees, employment certificates, practice licenses, work permits and passports, among other documents.

To ensure hired professionals serving communities have the qualifications they claim, the DataFlow Group zutilizes cutting-edge technologies and leverages an expansive network of over 160,000 issuing authorities globally to liaise with primary sources and verify the authenticity of documents submitted by candidates in accordance with global industry best practices, including Joint Commission International (JCI) healthcare guidelines.

With over 850 employees located across the major talent hubs and talent export countries around the world, including offices in Jordan, Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, India, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines, as well as access to DataFlow’s own Global Issuing Authority Database of over 160,000 authorities, the DataFlow Group guarantees accurate and timely verification worldwide.

To confirm the accuracy and authenticity of academic, professional and legal credentials presented by applicants, the DataFlow Group carries out Primary Source Verification (PSV) – an advanced screening process that involves liaising directly with original issuing sources, irrespective of potential language, region or country barriers. The DataFlow Group’s PSV core strength lies in its ability to obtain a conclusive outcome for each verification the organization undertakes globally, and specifically in difficult geographies - while upholding the highest levels of integrity.