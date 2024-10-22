Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has commenced infrastructure works for Tierra Viva, its first residential project in continental Europe in collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini. Tierra Viva is situated in the exclusive locality of Benahavis near Marbella, on Spain's south coast, and features 53 grand villas inspired by Lamborghini's iconic design.

This partnership blends Dar Global's expertise in luxury real estate with Lamborghini's renowned design prowess, promising an unparalleled living experience. With the start of the infrastructure work, Dar Global is making real progress towards delivering its distinguished luxury development on time and with the highest standards of quality and competency to maximise long-term value for investors.

Sacyr Construction, one of Spain's leading construction companies, has been awarded the contract to design and build infrastructural works, including laying road, water, and electricity networks around the residential project. Sacyr Construction will also be responsible for developing the surrounding road network.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “We are excited to partner with Sacyr Construction, recognised for their expertise and experience in delivering high-quality infrastructure projects, as we embark on developing the next phase of Tierra Viva, the architectural crown in our luxury real estate portfolio. Working with best-in-class partners adds value to our highly-anticipated residential property as we bring the future of luxury living to an affluent global clientele in Spain. Tierra Viva's design language pays homage to Automobili Lamborghini, marking the brand’s first residential project in Europe that guarantees residents a unique and high-quality lifestyle experience.”

Following the launch of Tierra Viva in June last year, Dar Global announced the project’s progression into the construction phase in December. A one-of-kind development, it exemplifies the real estate brand’s unwavering dedication to providing exceptional investment opportunities in the luxury second home market.

Set in the heart of the breathtaking Andalusian hills, each of Tierra Viva’s villas is situated at varied elevations, offering residents endless panoramas of the Mediterranean Sea. The community includes three villa designs: Diamante (6-bedroom), Zafiro (5-bedroom), and Esmeralda (4-bedroom). Each villa features direct car access, panoramic swimming pools, multiple terraces, and flourishing gardens, all embellished with polished marble floors, fine leather, and glass elements.

The properties’ strategic location in tranquil Benahavis gives residents access to various landmarks, including the beach, Marbella Club Golf Resort, Puerto Banús, Marbella Club Golden Mile, and the Marbella Marina.

To register your interest in Tierra Viva, visit: www.DarGlobal.co.uk

About Dar Global:

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023.

Please visit www.DarGlobal.co.uk

For media enquiries, please contact:

Reem Altajer | Mai Elsayed

Burson

reem.tajer@bcw-global.com

mai.elsayed@bcw-global.com