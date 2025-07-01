Paris, France: Dar, a Sidara company, has been engaged as an Independent Engineer to support a five-year investment program, designed to modernize and expand the airport infrastructure of the Paris-Beauvais Airport, in France, serving five million passengers a year.

Launched by SPV Bellova and to be carried out by a design-build consortium (CC) which comprises Bouygues Bâtiment Grand Ouest, Bouygues Bâtiment International, Egis Avia, Egis Bâtiment, and Ameller Dubois, the modernization project includes airside, landside, parking, and building works as well as equipment installation.

As an Independent Engineer and through its local office, Dar France, the company will audit the design stages, monitor construction and project acceptance, and supervise and validate the resolution of any outstanding issues, up to the end of the defect liability period.

Commenting on the award, Danny Aoun, Dar’s board member and regional director, said: “We are exceptionally excited to support SPV Bellova and the design-build consortium CC in delivering a future-fit and sustainable modernization and expansion program for the Paris-Beauvais Airport, repositioning the airport as a key hub for France and setting a new standard for upgrading aviation infrastructure across Europe.”

Anthony Martin, President of Bellova, stated: “The modernization of Paris-Beauvais Airport marks a key milestone in strengthening the attractiveness and competitiveness of our region. We are proud to rely on the expertise of Dar France to help deliver a transformation that is exemplary, sustainable, and focused on quality of service.”

One of the world’s leading aviation consultancies, Dar contributes to exceptional global aviation projects, serving as the Lead Design Consultant on the UAE’s Al Maktoum International Airport and Africa’s largest new airport in Ethiopia. Dar’s role on the Paris-Beauvais Airport comes within its expanding portfolio of development projects in Europe, where the company is currently serving as the Master Civil Engineer on Poland’s upcoming Centralny Port Komunikacyjny. With its extensive experience in delivering complex airport projects, Dar brings invaluable expertise to the Paris-Beauvais Airport, covering industry best practices, innovative solutions, and world-class sustainability consulting expertise.

Bellova is the new concessionaire of Paris-Beauvais Airport. The company has been settled by the winning consortium composed of Egis (majority shareholder), Serena Industrial Partners, and Bouygues Construction.

About Dar

Dar is one of the world’s leading consultancies, providing design, planning, engineering, sustainability consulting, project management, facilities management, and digital solutions and services for buildings, cities, transportation, civil infrastructure, water, and the environment. Dar is also the founder of Sidara, a global collaborative of more than 20 industry-leading firms, with over 20,000 employees in over 300 offices around the world.

