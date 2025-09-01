Cairo: DAMAC Properties, a leading real estate developer in the United Arab Emirates with a distinguished global presence, has announced its participation in Cityscape Egypt 2025, taking place from September 24 to 27, 2025. This participation reflects the company’s commitment to introducing its luxurious projects to the Egyptian real estate market, which is among the most attractive for real estate investment in the region.

During the exhibition, DAMAC will showcase its global portfolio of projects, both within the UAE and internationally, combining modern design with advanced infrastructure. Highlights include "Chelsea Residences by DAMAC," a product of its global partnership with Chelsea Football Club, offering a unique concept of modern living. Additionally, the company will present Canal Crown and Safa Heights, redefining the standards of luxury living on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Other key projects on showcase will include Lagoon Views and Riverside Views within the new "DAMAC Riverside" community.

Hany Kotat, Vice President of International Sales at DAMAC Properties, stated: “Our participation in Cityscape Egypt is a strategic step to reinforce DAMAC’s presence in one of the region's key real estate markets. The exhibition is a significant platform for direct interaction with clients and investors, showcasing our projects that offer an exceptional lifestyle.” He added, “We expect a 15% to 20% increase in demand from the market this year, driven by flexible payment plans and integrated property management services, along with opportunities for golden residency in the UAE through real estate investment.”

DAMAC’s participation in Cityscape serves as a vital opportunity for direct engagement with investors. It demonstrates DAMAC’s ongoing commitment to expanding its worldwide presence and delivering real estate projects that cater to diverse customer aspirations. To further strengthen its presence in the Egyptian market, DAMAC recently announced the opening of a new marketing office in Cairo, coinciding with a major promotional campaign in the North Coast. These steps reflect significant confidence in the strength and attractiveness of the Egyptian real estate market, affirming that Egypt will remain a strategic market for the company. DAMAC is currently collaborating with over 150 real estate marketing companies in Egypt, enhancing its ability to reach a wide range of investors.

DAMAC Properties achieved an exceptional milestone in December 2024 by selling over 3,500 villas worth 10 billion AED in just 10 hours. The company collaborates with more than 50 prestigious global brands, including Roberto Cavalli, De Grisogono, Paramount and Radisson. To date, it has delivered over 48,000 residential units. It currently has over 50,000 additional units at various stages of planning and construction across multiple markets, including the UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Angola, the Maldives, and the USA. In other international markets such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, and the UK, DAMAC maintains a strong presence with available inventory. With its ambitious vision and ongoing achievements, DAMAC continues to shape the next generation of luxury living concepts worldwide.