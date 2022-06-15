Development to feature a floating pool over Sheikh Zayed Road, fog forest, glass slide, an observatory and a building edge walk.

Dubai, UAE: After the successful launch of Safa One de GRISOGONO, DAMAC Properties announces the launch of its latest offering, Safa Two also in association with de GRISOGONO showcasing a continued exuberance of the first twin-tower project.

Situated opposite to Safa One, the new tower will have impressive views of Dubai Canal, Burj Al Arab and the Palm.

The blended 80+floor twin-tower Safa Two will boast exquisite designs based on the prowess of de GRISOGONO’s signature styles, with an underlying scarlet theme across the property. The architecture recollects a signature gem from founder Fawaz Gruosi’s collection, a highly sought-after 45.39 carat natural ruby ring ‘Virgin Scarlet’.

“Safa Two is exclusive in every right. From its unique design to its many fascinating features, this new project elevates luxury living to a new level. The theme scarlet is used to convey adventure and thrill across the property, reflected in these features that will surely appeal to those seeking a premium, contemporary and equipped community,” said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at DAMAC.

Designed as one, both towers will be interlinked at the base, middle and crown by unique defining features, including a ‘ruby heart’ at the centre, up high on the 60th floor that will feature a floating pool with stunning views of the Dubai skyline.

The building will be illuminated in the colour red on completion, and will feature luxury levels and super luxury levels at the higher floors. Building on the success of Safa One, “Where Nature meets Luxury” living, Safa Two will feature extensive green features across living units and public spaces.

This includes a one-of-a-kind ‘Fog Forest’ at the crown of the tower featuring lush landscape and a manmade fog, surrounded by laser icon shows, featuring F&B outlets and a majestic observation deck offering expansive views over the Dubai skyline.

For adrenaline seekers, an extravagant Glass Slide is planned at the top level of Safa Two that will take you from the Fog Forest to the Edge Walk. The narrow edge walk will spread across both towers at the crown of the project appealing to fitness enthusiasts and those looking for new and unique experiences.

In addition, there will be an artificial beach pool on the podium level surrounded by palm trees set in a tropical ambience, and a public elevated ‘glass pool’. A media screen is also in plans offering residents the chance to enjoy large-screen entertainment.