Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DAMAC Properties, one of the Middle East’s leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of a new cluster at its latest and third master community, DAMAC Lagoons.

Mykonos will be the 10th cluster at the community, in addition to the existing nine clusters that consists of Santorini, Costa Brava, Nice, Portofino, Venice, Malta, Monte Carlo, Marbella, and Ibiza.

The new cluster will be a chic addition to the community, allowing residents to discover the Greek islands in a luxurious and refined cosmopolitan manner.

“DAMAC Lagoons is growing in shape and form each day, and it gives us great pride to see its progress. Bringing the charm of Mykonos to the community, the new cluster will blend into what will be a Mediterranean haven for those looking for a vacation-styled living experience, a one of a kind in the UAE,” said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at DAMAC.

Mykonos brings Cycladic architectural elements to life with a contemporary feel, including bohemian earthy exteriors, which perfectly blend with the natural surrounding flora.

The cluster will have homes designed with interiors that are strongly focused on organic and artisanal features. With a modern Mediterranean theme, Mykonos aims to create homes that offer upscale warmth and homeliness, with minimalist elements.

Charms from the Greek city will be spread far and wide across the cluster such as Mykonos’ iconic windmills, honey bar, volcanic stone parks with verdant gardens and manicured lawns, a floating pool pods and a stretch of pristine sun-kissed beach.

A unique feature at Mykonos will include Glow Lounge where you can marvel at the beautiful interplay of light and shadow, with vibrant colours and glimmering lights shining amidst the night sky, creating a wondrous, surreal and captivating experience.

DAMAC Lagoons is DAMAC’s third master community development in Dubai. Featuring a Mediterranean theme, it is located close to the developer’s flagship master community, DAMAC Hills, and offers vacation-living as a part of daily life for residents.

The community showcases luxury contemporary living inspired by water with features that include a floating cinema, interactive exhibits, infinity pools, a water park, a wave simulator, a wall climbing facility, a zip-lining facility, a skate park, a retail promenade, world-class dining at the community club house, and more.

The community is set to become one of the first LEED for Communities Gold Certified projects in the UAE. All villas and buildings meet Al Safat Silver in addition to certifying two main commercial buildings with LEED Gold Rating, the clubhouse and the sales centre.

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 43,700 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Just Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

