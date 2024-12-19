Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Daikin Middle East and Africa (MEA), a leading manufacturer of Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (HVAC-R) solutions, proudly announces its achievement of the prestigious “Great Place to Work” certification. This accolade encompasses Daikin MEA's affiliates in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Qatar. Awarded by the global authority on workplace culture, the certification is based on comprehensive employee feedback and an in-depth assessment of workplace culture. This recognition demonstrates Daikin MEA’s commitment to fostering an environment where employees feel truly valued, supported, and motivated to excel.

“We are truly honoured to receive the Great Place to Work certification, which highlights our continued dedication to creating a workplace built on trust, respect, and collaboration. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our employees and leadership in cultivating an inspiring and supportive environment. It is a particularly meaningful achievement as it coincides with Daikin’s 100th anniversary, marking a century of innovation and excellence. It motivates us all to reach even greater heights, and we remain focused on working together to drive our success as we continue to enhance lives through our innovative solutions,” said Sherif Elogeiry, General Manager, HR & General Affairs at Daikin Middle East and Africa.

With a robust presence across the Middle East and Africa, Daikin MEA employs over 750 individuals and is rapidly expanding its footprint across the region. Driven by a people-centered management approach, the company is focused on empowering its workforce with personalized training, skill enhancement, and steadfast support to enable employees to unlock their full potential. At the heart of Daikin’s corporate philosophy are diversity and inclusion, which serve as key pillars in creating a dynamic, collaborative culture where excellence empowers growth and accelerates the company’s success.

This achievement highlights Daikin MEA's dedication to prioritizing initiatives that promote the personal and professional development of its employees. By offering training programs, continuous upskilling opportunities, and encouraging greater collaboration, Daikin MEA’s goal is to transform the company into not just a great place to work, but an exceptional one, where employees are empowered, motivated, and proud to contribute to the collective success of the organization.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries (DIL) is a worldwide leader in heat pump, air conditioning, and air filtration technology with more than 98,000 employees. Founded in Osaka in 1924, it is the only manufacturer in the world that develops and manufactures heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment, as well as compressors and refrigerants in-house. Daikin was named one of the world’s top 100 most innovative companies by Clarivate (UK) and LexisNexis (USA), recognized for its leadership in technology research and intellectual property patents. For its fiscal year 2023 Daikin reported a record sales result of 4395.3 billion yen (28 billion euro) (1 April 2023 – 31 March 2024).

Daikin Middle East & Africa promotes and provides aftermarket support for a full range of air conditioning equipment and systems in all GCC, Middle East, and Africa regions. More information can be found at www.daikinmea.com

