Sherif Moawad: Honoring success partners and the best-selling marketing companies within the project

Dahab development, one of the pioneer real estate development companies, celebrates the launching of the second phase of "ITC / Iconic Trinity Complex" project, its first project in the New Administrative Capital, within days.

The ceremony will witness the honoring of a number of the best-selling real estate marketing companies in the project, and the concert will be performed by the super star Ruby, to present a group of her most beautiful songs.

Mr Nader Adeeb Moawad, Dahab Development Chairman, confirmed that the company is celebrating the launching of the second phase of the "ITC / Iconic Trinity Complex" project, after the great demand it witnessed, pointing that the ceremony will witness the attendance of a large number of public figures, pioneer developers and real estate marketers.

He added that the project achieved sales up to 350 million pounds, and the second phase includes distinguished units with various areas to suit the clients needs and aspirations, pointing that the project with total investments up to one billion pounds, and the delivery of the project is scheduled to start in next December.

Mr Sherif Moawad, Dahab Development board member, assured that the company keens on honoring its success partners and the major real estate marketing companies in the market, which were the best sellers of the project.

He pointed that the project is located in the most distinguished areas in the Administrative Capital in MU-23 district, which is a distinguished service area located between the second residential

Zoning R2 and the third residential Zoning R3, and is located on the most important axes of the New Administrative Capital, the northern axis of Bin Zayed, and the axis of hope.

Sherif Moawad added that the company has contracted with a number of major consulting companies locally and internationally, to be successful partners to ensure implementing the project in its best form, led by the Lebanese Shaddad Group to take over the internal finishes of the project, the YBA Engineering Consulting Office headed by Engineer Yasser El-Beltagy to prepare the project designs, and PROMET Company headed by Eng. Walid Abdel Ghaffar for Electromechanical Works, and ITC Construction Company to be responsible for the project constructions.