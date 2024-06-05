Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Government have unveiled a pioneering initiative aimed at encouraging local Emiratis to pursue careers in the real estate sector, one of the most vital economic fields in the region. D&B Properties proudly announces its participation in this initiative, having signed an agreement with Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA).

In recognition of its proactive involvement in this groundbreaking initiative, D&B Properties has been honored by the Dubai Land Department. The award ceremony, attended by prominent developers and dignitaries, in the presence of the Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and His Excellency Eng. Marwan Bin Ghalita, the CEO of RERA. Celebrated D&B Properties commitment to driving Emirati participation and excellence in the real estate sector.

The initiative, spearheaded by the DLD and supported by the Dubai Government, seeks to empower Emirati nationals by providing them with opportunities and resources to excel in the dynamic real estate industry. Recognizing the importance of local talent in driving the growth and sustainability of the sector, the initiative aims to cultivate a skilled workforce that reflects the diversity and vibrancy of Dubai's population. D&B has always prioritized Emiratisation within its People and Culture departments across various divisions, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to integrating Emirati talent into the workforce. This dedication ensures that the development and progression of local professionals remain a central focus of the organization's goals.

D&B Properties has eagerly associated with RERA to execute several programs and activities focused on recruiting, training, and employing Emirati professionals in the real estate market as part of its commitment to supporting this endeavor and fostering local talent. The agreement's signature demonstrates D&B Properties' commitment to boosting Emirati involvement and leadership in the sector.

Commenting on this achievement, Husni Al Bayari, Chairman of D&B Properties, expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated the company's unwavering commitment to supporting local talent and contributing to the advancement of the real estate industry in Dubai.

D&B Properties remains dedicated to this partnership, as it continues to pave the way for a future where Emirati professionals thrive in the dynamic landscape of the real estate sector.

About D&B Properties:

D&B Properties is a leading real estate brokerage firm in Dubai, offering a comprehensive range of services including sales, leasing, property management, and investment advisory. With a focus on delivering exceptional value and service to clients, D&B Properties is committed to excellence and innovation in the real estate industry. For more details visit - https://dandbdubai.com