Dubai — D&B Properties, a leading real estate company, is pleased to announce its recent expansion with the acquisition of the entire first floor of Blue Bay Tower in Dubai’s vibrant Business Bay district. This strategic move reflects D&B Properties' commitment to growth and signifies an exciting new chapter for the company.

The acquisition of the new office at Blue Bay Tower marks a significant milestone in D&B Properties' expansion plans. With this expansion, the company aims to provide an enhanced workplace experience for its employees while accommodating the increasing demands of its expanding team. The new office space will provide a modern and inspiring environment that promotes collaboration, creativity, and productivity.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of D&B Properties with the acquisition of the first floor of Blue Bay Tower," said Adham Younis, CEO of D&B Properties. "This move is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional services and support to our clients while fostering a positive and motivating work environment for our employees."

The new office at Blue Bay Tower will feature state-of-the-art facilities designed to enhance the employee experience, in addition to a stunning 35,000 sqft terrace overlooking the Burj Khalifa. The 55,000 sqft spacious layout will include dedicated areas for collaboration, meetings, and ensuring a comfortable and engaging work environment. Additionally, the office will be equipped with advanced technology infrastructure to support seamless communication and efficient operations.

Employees will have access to a range of amenities within the Blue Bay Tower complex, in addition to quick access to the main office located on the 13th floor of the building. The strategic location of Blue Bay Tower provides convenient access to major transportation hubs and a vibrant business community, fostering networking opportunities and facilitating business growth.

D&B Properties' expansion aligns with its vision of becoming a leader in the real estate industry. The company's commitment to excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction has enabled it to establish a strong presence in the market. With the acquisition of the first floor at Blue Bay Tower, D&B Properties is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory and provide unparalleled services to its clients.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more details visit - https://dandbdubai.com

Follow D&B Properties on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dandbdubai

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dandbdubai

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dandbdubai

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dandbdubai