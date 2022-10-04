Dubai, UAE - Cypher Capital, a leading multi-strategy crypto investment firm based in the UAE, covering venture capital, public markets, nodes, mining and more, today announced that it will be supporting the 5th Future Blockchain Summit as a Gold Sponsor.

The Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA region’s first and largest blockchain conference and exhibition, will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from October 10-13, serving as a meeting point for the world’s most disruptive technology businesses.

Over the course of the four days, more than 100 speakers, 100,000 attendees, 800 investors and industry experts will leverage countless networking opportunities, experience an expert conference program, and attend transformational workshops to explore distinct themes, such as Blockchain for Enterprise, The Future of Digital Assets, and Into the Metaverse.

“Cypher Capital is pleased to be a Gold Sponsor of the 5th Future Blockchain Summit, an event that has contributed to the strategic growth of the blockchain and crypto space over the years,” said Bijan Alizadeh, Co-Founder and Partner of Cypher Capital.

