CTM360, A leading preemptive cybersecurity technology company, is gearing up for an exciting week in Denver, joining global cybersecurity leaders at the 38th Annual FIRST Conference as a Bronze Sponsor. The conference is taking place from June 14–19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado, USA, under the theme “Peak Defense: Building Adaptive Systems for Modern Threats. (https://www.first.org/conference/2026)”

The conference will serve as a global forum for cybersecurity experts, incident response teams, researchers, government representatives, and critical infrastructure leaders to exchange ideas on the future of cyber defense.

During the event, CTM360 will highlight its unique approach to noise-free Cyber Threat Intelligence that goes beyond IoCs. CTM360’s preemptive security model is built around three augmented layers of threat intelligence: Indicators of Exposure, Indicators of Warning, and Indicators of Attack (https://www.ctm360.com/solutions/cyber-threat-intelligence). These indicators help organizations focus on threat intelligence that is more specific, relevant, and actionable.

The company will also showcase how it is evolving its platform for the future with enhanced capabilities for detection, prioritization, and automated response.

“Cyber threats are becoming automated, larger in volume, and more complex, because adversaries are now using AI to scale their attacks,” said Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360. “We are advancing our platform with AI-driven detection and automation to handle the expected rise in cyber threats. Our focus is to help organizations cut through the noise, focus on the most relevant threat signals, and take proactive action.”

CTM360’s recent recognition in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cyber Threat Intelligence marks a defining moment in the company’s global growth journey. It was included among 17 companies recognized in the Cyber Threat Intelligence category, reflecting its growing presence in the global cybersecurity market.

Attendees are invited to visit the CTM360 booth to explore practical ways to ensure noise-free, AI-driven, and preemptive Cyber Threat Intelligence.