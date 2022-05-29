CSC Jordan, a leading acquirer in Jordan, today announced that it chose STS PayOne, the leading provider of payment gateway technology in the Middle East and North Africa, in order to offer eCommerce acquiring services for merchants in Jordan.

This cooperation enables CSC Jordan to utilize the technology and managed services of STS PayOne in order to provide merchants with omni-channel payment acceptance services, covering merchants’ eCommerce websites, mobile applications as well as the Pay-By-Link mechanism.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Basem Dweik, the General Manager of CSC Jordan said: “We are enthusiastic to join forces with STS PayOne; a leader in the digital payments field. Through this alliance; we are going to offer a unique solution in a highly competitive -yet promising- market like Jordan.”

From his side, Mr. Janti Abdallah, the General Manager of STS PayOne said: “we always strive to provide services that fit the needs of our partners. Our unique reselling model is highly agile and cost effective, and enables the acquirer to leverage our technology and subject-matter expertise, in order to achieve a competitive advantage. With a partner like CSC Jordan, we are looking forward to transforming the scene of digital payment in Jordan.”

About STS PayOne:

STS PayOne is a regional provider of omni-channel payment acceptance solutions since 2011. The company's solutions enable merchants to accept electronic payments via websites, mobile Apps, and Point of Sale (POS) terminals, in addition to Pay-by-Link. The company utilizes its in-house developed technology to offer white-labeled and managed payment gateway services to Merchants, Payment Service Providers (PSPs), Acquirers, and Merchant Aggregators, with the ability to customize and modify its service according to customer needs.

About CSC-Jordan:

CSC Jordan, is a new leading acquirer in Jordan that looks at providing the best and latest technological solutions across all forms of electronic payments, as well as our ATM management services. CSC services provide banks, financial institutions, retailers, companies a road to success by offering them innovative solutions defined by their flexibility and security. CSC services include processing and authorizing financial transactions, as well as connecting ATMs and point of sale (POS) networks, along with managing and organizing clearing and settlement procedures for financial operations. In addition, CSC is a payment services provider that exclusively issues all types of payment cards depending on their clients needs. CSC also owns and provides the Islamic Visa credit card – Arabex.

