Beirut – Following a successful first year, CRMI (Corporate Risk Management Institute), IRM London (Institute of Risk Management), and ESA (École Supérieure des Affaires) Business School, have announced the launch of the second cohort of their joint Certificate in Risk Management for Insurance and Reinsurance Professionals.

CRMI is the education arm of Chedid Capital, a leading financial group investing mainly in the Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) insurance and reinsurance sector, and the fruit of the group’s partnership with the London-based IRM. Empowering financial and non-financial professionals in the MENA region, the Institute aims at promoting and formalizing GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) culture through accredited courses and diplomas. “Since the launch of CRMI in 2020, our promise has always been to create centers of excellence in GRC education and capacity building for MENA’s insurance and financial sectors. On a broader scale, our goal is to empower the region’s organizations and professionals in charting their course from risk to reward. The success of the first cohort of our Certificate in Risk Management for Insurance and Reinsurance Professionals is merely a starting point in this direction, and a springboard for more specialized educational programs and initiatives in the pipeline,” comments Alice Tabbah, Manager at CRMI.

“For institutions and individuals that want to drive sustainable and future-proof growth, business continuity and risk management are two sides of the same coin. Beyond education and knowledge exchange, we believe that our partnership with CRMI and IRM London for this Certificate is a model to follow within organizations that want to break down silos between business change makers and change mitigators. And we are proud to see it bear fruit with the overwhelming success of the first cohort,” Sandra Abboud, Head of Executive Education at ESA Business School.

ESA is a leading and prominent business school in the Middle East empowering the leaders of tomorrow through exclusive international programs within a worldwide experience. The school, which was established in 1996 following an intergovernmental agreement between France and Lebanon, is managed by the Paris Ile-de-France Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

With a strong entrepreneurial spirit, ESA blends real world experience with global academic expertise to fulfill its mission in enabling executives and managers with the knowledge they need to become the leaders of their generation, hence creating positive change in society.

Sanjay Himatsingani, Director of Training & Business Development at IRM, notes: “With the launch of CRMI’s second cohort, we are proud to see our shared vision with CRMI and ESA materialize into a robust educational platform for MENA’s business community. IRM has built and scaled its mission on the foundation that risk management is a fundamental business tenet, accessible to professionals beyond specialized functions and departments. The democratization of GRC education is the first step in this direction, and the proof is in the diversity of our joint Certificate’s first cohort.” IRM London is the leading professional body for enterprise risk management, providing globally recognized qualifications, training and market intelligence for public, private, and not-for-profit sectors around the world. It also sets professional standards and benchmarks required for today’s risk professionals in an increasingly complex and challenging business environment. The Institute works in collaboration with several leading technology and academia partners including LexisNexis, Sword GRC, Judge Business School – Cambridge University and Warwick University, among others.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mrs. Myriam Khajikian

Email: mkhajikian@chedid-capital.com