LONDON, NEW YORK: Pioneer of modern Arab art Dia al-Azzawi announces his genesis NFT collection, Freddie. The collection is set to drop May 5th on Mint Gold Dust, a curated NFT Platform designed to seamlessly connect digital artists and collectors on the Ethereum Blockchain. Born in Baghdad in 1939, the 83-year-old artist is now living and working in London. His impressive work negotiates new relationships between the past and the present, and for the first time in his career, he has entered a new medium working in digital art.

Inspired by his grandson Frederick, the 8 piece NFT collection was created to express

his love and fondness for his grandson and the importance of our future generations and what we leave behind. Young people hold the key to creating a better future for us and they are the most affected by what our world faces today.

Describing his new collection, Dia explained,

“I wanted to create a body of work that captures a young child’s energy using the traditional shapes and colours I grew up with. By embracing this connection between the old and the new, the (Freddie collection) allows me to leave a piece of my childhood in the metaverse for future generations to enjoy.”

This first drop in the Freddie series is set to drop on Mint Gold Dust at 12pm EST; 16:00 GMT on May 5th, 2021. Check out the collection preview today at

About Dia Al-Azzawi:

Over more than half a century, Dia al-Azzawi’s work has been shown in countless group and solo exhibitions worldwide, especially in Europe and across the Arab World (including three retrospectives: Paris, 2001; Abu Dhabi, 2009; Doha, 2016–17). As well as a large collection of limited-edition prints, his work has featured in myriad publications and can be found in numerous public and private collections. Best known as a colourist painter, Azzawi celebrates Arab culture in his work, while blurring the boundaries between artforms and embracing ever new technologies. His works can be distinguished by their impressive scale (especially monumental paintings, sculptures and architectural design) and the amalgamation of images and the written word (works on paper and artist’s books).

About Mint Gold Dust:

Mint Gold Dust is a peer-to-peer platform that allows artists and collectors to transact seamlessly on chain to purchase NFTs and crypto art. The unique platform offers an always-on, 24/7 marketplace that aims to transform the way people interact with the digital world, creating our very own self-sustaining creative economy for Web3

MINT GOLD DUST

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Abbas Aref, Mariam Tayeb

Info@tifinigallery.com



Hannah Gulleddge

hannah@mintgolddust.io