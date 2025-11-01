UAE – As part of its participation in GITEX Global 2025, one of the world's largest annual technology exhibitions and summits which was held in Dubai from the 13th to the 17th of October, CREST signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CyberGate Defense, an Abu Dhabi based cyber security services specialist, to become CREST’s first Training Partner in the United Arab Emirates and announced that HexaPrime, a Dubai-based digital transformation company focused on cyber security, has been certified in the fields of Penetration Testing and Cyber Incident Response.

Regarding CyberGate Defense, the signing was attended by the head of the UAE Cyber Security Council H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, CREST Ambassador the Rt Hon Stephen McPartland, CREST Chief Product Officer Mr. Sebastian Madden and the CEO of Cyber Gate Defense Mr. Mohammed Bin Bouta Alharsousi.

The company’s education arm, CyberGate Academy, supports both governments and enterprises to reduce their risk of the human element by elevating their workforce security and risk knowledge, and therefore posture through professional and certified enablement programs and methodologies.

Regarding HexaPrime, the certification was awarded in a ceremony attended by the CEO of HexaPrime Mr. Abdullah Hamad Saeed Lootah, CREST Chief Product officer Mr. Sebastian Madden and other officials.

The certification reinforces the company’s dedication to providing its customers with services backed by rigorous assessments, trusted methodologies, and ethical hacking standards upheld by a leading, independent global authority; as the company reaffirms its relentless focus on trust, resilience, and innovation. HexaPrime commended and thanked the CREST leadership and regional team for its commitment to advancing global cybersecurity excellence.

These are high-level cooperation agreements and certifications achieved between CREST and its partners in the Arabian Gulf, highlighting its key role in supporting regional organizations seeking to elevate training and capacity building to global standards.

CREST is an international not-for-profit membership body representing the global cyber security industry. Since 2006, CREST has been leading the cyber security community globally to collectively raise the standards of cyber service providers and professionals, quality assuring the sector and in turn providing confidence to the buying community, government and regulators. Now with over 500 accredited Member companies, CREST also certifies thousands of professionals worldwide putting them through their paces in industry leading examinations.​​​​