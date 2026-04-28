Creative Zone, in collaboration with RAKEZ and Mashreq NEO BIZ, has launched the Young Entrepreneurs’ Business Setup Program, a UAE-based initiative that supports aspiring entrepreneurs, early-stage founders, and new business owners as they move from idea to company.

The program is designed to simplify the early stages of starting a business by combining setup support within a broader partner-backed ecosystem of value-ads. It offers a more practical and accessible route into entrepreneurship for individuals taking their first step into business ownership.

A growing market demand

The timing reflects where the UAE stands. The country has ranked first globally in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor’s National Entrepreneurship Context Index for four consecutive years, and the government has set an ambition to reach one million SMEs by 2030 – up from around 557,000 today. Demand for entry points into the ecosystem is not slowing down.



Yet for many aspiring founders, ambition outpaces infrastructure. First-time business owners frequently navigate setup processes without structured guidance, accessible banking, or the kind of partner network that more established operators take for granted. The program has been developed to close that gap, bringing setup support, financial access, and operational tools into a single, guided entry point for founders starting from scratch.



Free benefits worth AED 15,000+

The initiative is part of a wider collaboration led by Creative Zone alongside RAKEZ, Mashreq NEO BIZ, DHL, Zoho, and other partners, giving founders access to a more comprehensive startup ecosystem beyond a standard business setup route.

The program includes more than AED 15,000 worth of partner-backed benefits at no extra cost, including digital bank account opening with Mashreq NEO BIZ, discounted delivery and distribution through DHL, free corporate tax and VAT registration, free medical insurance, free AWS web hosting for one year, a virtual office package, and access to Creative Zone’s HR and Legal packages.

“Starting a business is a major step, and what many new entrepreneurs need is not just ambition, but the right structure and support around them. This program was created to make that step more practical and more accessible for those ready to build something of their own”, said Lorenzo Jooris, Group CEO of Creative Zone.

Anas Hijjawi, Chief Commercial Officer at RAKEZ, added, “This collaboration is about giving young entrepreneurs a more accessible and better-supported path into business ownership, with the right structure in place from the start”.

Building a stronger founder journey

By combining business setup support with a partner-backed model, the program is positioned as a more comprehensive entry point for new founders. Creative Zone emphasises that the initiative goes beyond business registration, focusing on helping entrepreneurs start with clarity, direction, and the right support system from the outset.

The launch reflects the continued importance of entrepreneurship in the UAE, where startup activity and founder-led businesses remain a key part of the economic landscape. Through this initiative, Creative Zone is positioning the program as a practical pathway for individuals ready to turn ideas into operational businesses.

About Creative Zone

Creative Zone is a UAE business setup advisory firm supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs with company formation and related business services. Operating since 2010, Creative Zone has assisted more than 75,000 businesses locally and internationally.

Media Contact

Shakti Sangwan

shakti@creativezone.ae

+971 4 567 7333