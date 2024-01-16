Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Creative Solutions, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for businesses in Saudi Arabia, is revving up the drive-thru industry with an exclusive offer. Until the end of January 2024, businesses across the Kingdom can save 10% on the purchase and installation of Creative Solutions' cutting-edge drive-thru systems.

This limited-time incentive comes at a pivotal moment for Saudi Arabia's fast-growing food and beverage sector. With the demand for convenience and contactless experiences on the rise, drive-thru’s are rapidly becoming a preferred channel for customer engagement. Creative Solutions' comprehensive drive-thru system equips businesses with the tools and technology to optimize their operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and boost profitability.

The drive-thru system is designed to provide efficient and cost-effective solutions for coffee and restaurant businesses. With the help of the drive-thru system, businesses can cut long queues and serve customers in a timely manner, which speeds up service time and order delivery. The system also provides crisp and clear audio that brings quality experience to the customer while ordering.

"We understand the unique challenges faced by businesses in Saudi Arabia's dynamic drive-thru landscape," says Syed Sayeeduddin Hussain, GM at Creative Solutions. "Our systems are designed to address these challenges head-on, improving operational efficiency, reducing wait times, and ultimately driving customer satisfaction and loyalty. We are thrilled to offer this new year season offer on our drive-thru system."

The 10% discount offer underscores Creative Solutions' commitment to supporting the Kingdom's businesses in their digital transformation journey. By investing in a world-class drive-thru system, businesses can gain a competitive edge, attract new customers, and solidify their position in the ever-evolving food and beverage market.

Creative Solutions has provided its drive-thru system to many clients in Saudi Arabia, including Kudu, dr.CAFE COFFEE, Three Bees, Equal COFFEE, Gourmet, Ounce, SORS, SWL, I’m hungry and Arabica Star.

About Creative Solutions

Creative Solutions Co. Ltd. is a leading provider of IT solutions in Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2003 and has since helped businesses of all sizes improve their IT infrastructure and operations. Creative Solutions offers a wide range of services, including:

IT consulting

System integration

Cloud computing

Managed services

Creative Solutions is committed to providing its customers with the best possible service. The company has a team of experienced and certified professionals who are dedicated to helping businesses succeed.

