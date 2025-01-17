Introducing the first-of-its-kind training program for women in security roles across the MENA region, focusing on security checks, communication skills, threat recognition, and emergency response

UAE: Corpolgia, a leader in corporate governance and business excellence under the umbrella of La Stella Group, is pleased to announce a strategic joint venture with Forte Secur Group, a renowned provider of specialized security training. This partnership aims to deliver comprehensive and high-quality training programs tailored to meet the unique demands of the UAE market, enhancing the skills and competencies of security professionals across the region.

As the UAE experiences rapid urban development and places an increasing emphasis on safety and security, the need for advanced security training solutions has never been more critical. The joint venture between Corpolgia and Forte Secur Group is set to address these challenges by creating a curriculum that tackles both current and emerging security concerns. This includes topics such as risk assessment, crisis management, cybersecurity, and physical security protocols, designed to help security personnel respond effectively to a wide range of potential threats.

Tailored Training Programs for Diverse Sectors

The primary focus of the collaboration will be the development of tailored training programs that cater to various sectors, including corporate, government, and hospitality. Each program will cover a broad array of topics to ensure that participants acquire relevant and actionable skills to navigate the complex security landscape. By designing these programs with the specific needs of each sector in mind, the partnership aims to provide in-depth, practical knowledge that can be applied immediately in real-world situations.

One of the standout features of this partnership is the introduction of a first-of-its-kind training program for women in security roles across the MENA region. This tailored course focuses on key areas such as security checks at various facilities, effective communication skills, threat recognition, and emergency response procedures. The program is designed to empower women in the security field, equipping them with the tools they need to excel in traditionally male-dominated roles.

Eng.Rashid AlHebsi, Founding Partner of Corpolgia, “We are proud to partner with Forte Secur Group in this crucial initiative. As the UAE continues to grow as a global hub for business, safety, and security, this partnership allows us to offer high-level, practical training that will directly benefit professionals and organizations across key sectors. Our goal is to elevate security standards and contribute to a more resilient, secure environment for everyone.”

Alessia Forte, President of Forte Secur Group,“This collaboration with Corpolgia marks a new era in professional security training in the UAE. With the ever-evolving landscape of security challenges, our partnership will ensure that security professionals are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and certifications needed to meet these challenges head-on. We are excited to play a key role in building the future of security in the region.”

Leveraging Industry Expertise

The collaboration brings together Corpolgia’s extensive experience in security consulting with Forte Secur Group’s educational excellence. This combination will allow the partners to offer participants insights from leading industry professionals and real-world case studies, giving them the knowledge and expertise needed to thrive in the field of security. The partnership will also provide access to the latest security trends and best practices, ensuring that training is always aligned with the most current industry standards.

Recognizing that today’s workforce is diverse and operates under different schedules and conditions, the training programs will be offered in a variety of formats. This includes in-person workshops, online courses, and hybrid models, providing participants with the flexibility to choose the learning method that best suits their needs and availability. Whether they prefer the structure of face-to-face instruction or the convenience of online learning, participants will have the option to engage in training at their own pace.

Certification and Professional Development Opportunities

Upon completion of the training programs, participants will receive certifications that will not only enhance their professional credentials but also contribute to their career development in the security field. These certifications will serve as a valuable asset for individuals looking to advance in their careers and gain a competitive edge in the industry. Additionally, the training will foster ongoing professional growth, providing the tools and knowledge necessary for continued success.

The joint venture is committed to making a lasting impact on the safety and security of the UAE. By equipping security professionals with the skills needed to effectively manage security risks and respond to incidents, the partnership aims to contribute to the broader goal of safeguarding people, assets, and infrastructure across the region. Through this initiative, Corpolgia and Forte Secur Group are working together to build a safer, more secure environment for businesses, governments, and communities.

About Corpolgia:

Corpolgia is the advisory arm of La Stella group. Corpolgia helps your organization continuously improve the resilience, business continuity and sustainability by adopting the state-of-the-art standards, governance and policies. Corpolgia assures you that efficiency improvements will be visible after adopting the suitable standards. Corpolgia helps different organizations in different industries using the accumulation of inter-industry knowledge.

About Forte Secur Group:

ForteSecurGroup originates in the experiences consolidated during the last 40 years within an ambitious project initiated by its founder, Salvatore Forte, Carabinieri colonel, retired.After having held command positions in highly operative sectors such as that of the paratroopers and the helicopter pilots, Colonel Forte left the Carabinieri Corps in 2000 to fill the role of security manager at the Marco Polo airport in Venezia, of which he also designed the entire new security system, together with the achievement of various certifications issued by national, European and other International organizations.