Dubai, UAE - Coral, a leading climate action offsetting platform, today announced two new customers, Eisenburger Hortig and Yellow, during their event at COP28 focused on "Trust and Action: Making the Energy Transition Tangible."

Coral is a cutting-edge platform designed for the assessment and offsetting of carbon credits, catering to both enterprises and consumers. The platform's core functionalities are grouped into three main areas: carbon footprint evaluation, specialized corporate services through its Emission Management Solutions, and e-commerce integrations. Coral offers instant settlement, unrivalled traceability, and complete transparency in every transaction.

Vienna-based Eisenburger Hortig is fusing European fashion heritage with artistic expression to create sustainable, made-to-order clothing and accessories. Each of their pieces, across both classic designs and hand-painted items, is developed through an equal creative collaboration encompassing everything from inspiration to production, marketing and beyond.

"We love Coral's innovative approach helping us to offset and understand the way CO2 emissions get calculated on a very customized basis" Julia Eisenburger from Eisenburger Hortig said. "Introducing traceability and full transparency to carbon credits helps both nature and designers alike - setting new standards in sustainability for the fashion industry as a whole. This is a game changer for us."

"We welcome Eisenburger Hortig’s leadership in sustainable fashion,’ said Juergen Hoebarth, Head of Marketing and Research at Coral. “They have a clear commitment to quality and transparency across their supply chain, and this aligns exactly with the purpose and mission we have established with Coral.”

Yellow Group, an international corporation, operates multiple lines of business across venture capital, market making, software development and coworking spaces. Initially, Coral will be helping Yellow with the assessment and offset of the carbon footprint of their collaborative workspace in Chiang Mai, Thailand, which is focused on empowering blockchain professionals, digital nomads and startup teams across Southeast Asia. The Yellow community’s emphasis is on driving technology for social good.

“One stop solutions matter” stated Alexis S. co-founder of Yellow. "Having Coral as a partner which provides innovative technology solutions is making the process very easy and simple. We think the ability to make a tangible difference, easily, will be embraced by our network.”

"Yellow walks the walk when it comes to sustainability and climate responsibility," Juergen Hoebarth, Head of Marketing and Research at Coral added. "We're thrilled they have chosen our transparent carbon platform to equip Yellow network to take climate action and drive tangible environmental action."

