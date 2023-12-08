COP28, Dubai, UAE: World Wide Technology (WWT), one of the world’s largest privately held technology innovation companies has launched an AI for Good initiative at COP28 in Dubai. The programme plans to help one million climate tech entrepreneurs to drive a sustainable future through technological innovation for the good of people, planet and profit.



AI for Good at COP28

According to Accenture, 93% of the world’s largest companies will fail to achieve their Net Zero goals if they don’t at least double the pace of emission reductions by 2030. Yet, at the same time, in 2023, available funding for climate tech start-ups is decreasing.



In response to the global lack of funding, WWT has launched AI for Good, a platform for the world’s most impactful climate entrepreneurs working to solve COP28 KPIs. WWT and partners including Pearson and Open Innovation plan to develop an online education programme helping one million climate entrepreneurs harness the power of AI.



Omar Mir, President WWT said: “AI technology has the potential to accelerate positive outcomes in clinical trials, innovation, and scientific discoveries around the world by as much as 70%. We know climate solution startups need support to achieve COP28 goals and create a lasting legacy. That’s why we’re proud to be launching our AI for Good programme, to get AI to the people who need it most.”



The UAE’s AI Climate Tech Accelerator

As part of the initiative, WWT is announcing access to its Advanced Technology Center (ATC), a leading R&D solution lab and innovation accelerator, with a new gateway located in Abu Dhabi. Entrepreneurs will be able to pitch their ideas to be involved in the AI for Good program and once approved, they will be incubated in WWT’s ATC enabling them to turn their ideas into action. The move demonstrates WWT’s commitment to investment in the UAE, COP28 and positive climate action.



“Whilst globally there’s been a decline in climate tech investment, there’s been a 628% growth year-over-year in the UAE since 2018. In addition to this, $6bn has been invested from 189 individual investors in regional climate tech in the last decade. The UAE is clearly leading the charge and we believe this presents a huge opportunity for the region, and for WWT to accelerate climate technologies.” Mir added.



The lab can be accessed both physically and digitally to enable business to make smart technology decisions faster. From proof of concepting to cyber testing, the lab helps climate tech companies mitigate the risks inherent in solving complex business challenges and encourages co-innovation to drive sustainable outcomes.



AI Led Food Systems Innovation

Food systems account for an average of 34% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and a third of food is wasted globally. As a result, the UAE COP28 Presidency has placed food system transformation at the heart of its COP agenda. WWT AI can transform those food systems to reduce GHG and drive efficiencies.



Dr. Abed Benaichouche, Founder of Open Innovation and Manging Director WWT International said: “Our mission is to ensure children and families across the UAE have the information and motivation to enjoy a healthy, climate-friendly diet. Through our AI for Good programme with WWT, we can offer the development and education for UAE-based food security and education initiatives to boost UAE Global Food Security Index rankings. We work with schools to provide each student with their own app-based climate, nutrition, and health advisor. It’s been transformative already and we’re only getting started.”



Author and charity founder Carmel McConnell, MBE spent 20 years creating a new UK school food system to help the most vulnerable children. Her model, Magic Breakfast now offers a healthy school meal to 500,000 school age children in the UK through Magic Breakfast and the National School Breakfast programme.



She joined leading WWT technologist, Daniel Valle on the Climate Finance Hub stage at COP28 to highlight AI for Good. Their speech was met with a warm welcome by COP28 delegates, many of whom are keen to upscale and accelerate climate solutions.



Carmel commented: “Through efficiencies from AI forecasting and data analytics, we have the power to reduce child hunger globally. But that’s just the start. We need to move quickly, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from food systems and create a child centred global food strategy. I’ve been inspired by WWT’s commitment and motivated by the conversations we’ve had at COP28 to make our goal a reality.”



Daniel Valle, Senior Vice President of Sales, GSP International at WWT added: "Securing funding is only the beginning for climate tech startups. The greater challenge is accessing the right technological ecosystem to transform innovative concepts into reality. We provide crucial tools and platforms through our Advanced Technology Center. This exposure not only fosters the development of these solutions but also accelerates their adoption and commercialisation by showcasing them to our extensive customer base. It's this unique ecosystem that truly catalyses innovation and drives forward the climate agenda."



For more information and to register your expression of interest, visit: https://www.wwt.com/blog/ai-for-good



