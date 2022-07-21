Doha: The Continuing and Professional Education Directorate (CPED) of University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), has organised a training on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) for senior labour inspectors of the Ministry of Labour (MoL). UDST is a Golden Partner of NEBOSH in Qatar, qualified to train OSH professionals from the public and private sectors in NEBOSH and similar courses in the near future. This training course is part of the efforts of MoL and the International Labour Organization (ILO), to strengthen the capacity of the labour inspection in Qatar and equip the labour inspectors with international certifications.

18 inspectors were trained for three weeks, by the standards of NEBOSH International General Certificate IG1 & IG2 on OSH and were awarded their international certification after they successfully completed a six-hour test.

Dr. Saheim Khalaf Al-Temimi, Director of the Continuing and Professional Education Directorate, who gave away the certificates to the participants, expressed the honor for the Directorate to have a chance to train the Ministry Inspectors at UDST and prepare them to qualify for the prestigious and globally recognized NEBOSH Certificate. Dr. Saheim offered the Directorate’s full support to the Ministry in the future.

Mr. Hussain Ali Al-Hababi, Head of the Inspection Department at the Ministry of Labour, has hailed the support of UDST in offering this training to the Ministry personnel. He said the Ministry looks forward to collaborating with UDST to upskill its workforce in various fields in the future.

Mr. Max Tunon, Director of the ILO Project Office for the State of Qatar, congratulated the participants and stressed the value of continuous learning for all labour inspectors in Qatar, and especially this group of senior labour inspectors. He expressed his belief that this certification will strengthen their position as leaders, and his pleasure of seeing female labour inspectors among this leadership group.

All of the courses at CPED are developed explicitly for both online and classroom delivery. The Directorate offers a variety of part-time courses designed to help professionals stay at the leading edge of their industry. The courses are designed and customised based on industry demand and market feedback.

About the University of Doha for Science and Technology

The First National Applied University offering applied Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees programs in addition to certificates and diplomas. UDST has over 50 programs in the fields of Engineering Technology and Industrial Trades, Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, Continuing and Professional Education development and more. The University is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art training facilities. UDST boasts more than 20 years of experience in Qatar; it started as a College and transformed into a university in 2022. The University is a destination in the state for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Its world-renowned faculty work on developing the students’ skills and helps raise well-equipped graduates that are proudly contributing to a knowledge-based economy and making the Qatar National Vision 2030 a reality.