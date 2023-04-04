Continent Worldwide Hotels today announced the signing of a management agreement between Continent Worldwide Hotels and Bin Daajam Hotel Company to operate existing Al Ertiqaa Hotel Jeddah. The hotel will be upgraded and renamed as the Continent Al Ertiqaa Hotel, Jeddah, and will be a full-service hotel.

“This is the second agreement signed with Bin Daajam Hotel Company, as the Riyadh property is already being operated as the Continent Al Waha Hotel since December 2022” said Shady Boueiry, Managing Director MENA & Principal of Continent Arabia C/O S.H.S LTD, Lebanon, who holds the Exclusive Master Franchise rights of the Continent Hotels & Resorts brand in the region, said, “It is the proof of trust in our brands and services provided to our stakeholders in the region”.

The new Continent Al Ertiqaa Hotel Jeddah is located in the Hera Street district, just a 13-minute drive from King Abdulaziz airport. Guests can access Al Tayebat International City within 6 km from the hotel, while Mandarin Avenue is around 15 minutes’ walk away. The hotel is also 4.3 km from Billy beez and other main attractions of Jeddah.

The hotel has 80 rooms with a mini-kitchen and a dressing room. A flat-screen TV with satellite channels and wireless Internet along with a mini bar fridge and coffee/tea makers are provided. Self-catering facilities include a microwave oven and kitchenware. Offering comforts like hair dryers and shower caps, the bathrooms also feature a bidet, a roll-in shower and a sink. The hotel will have various dining options such as Continent’s trademark fine dining restaurant “People” and at the “Aromas Coffee Shop” including Turkish and Western Cuisine, open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner both buffet and a la carte as well as 24 hours Room Service.

Ethem Zagikyan, Managing Director & Principal of Continent Worldwide Hotels, said, “We strongly believe in Saudi Arabia’s potential for growing Continent Worldwide’s portfolio of brands, with its vibrant culture and heritage and strong tourism infrastructure” and added, “We are delighted to be working with Continent Arabia C/O S.H.S LTD on our expansion plans in the region, which we believe will raise the benchmark for upscale accommodation in the area.”

The company currently has three operational properties in Saudi Arabia – with a further six Continent Hotel branded properties expected to open by 2023 in Dubai, Beirut and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Continent Worldwide Hotels:

Founded in 2003, Continent Worldwide Hotels is privately owned hospitality management, franchiser and hotel Development Company with Head Office in Istanbul, Turkey and encompasses six hotel franchise brands. Continent Worldwide Hotels operates and franchises hotels globally with the partnership of regional representative companies, third party management companies and Master License holder hotel management companies.

About Continent Hotels & Resorts Brand:

Continent Hotels is part of Continent Worldwide Hotels franchise system and offers a full range of services and food and beverage outlet options tailored to the needs of business and leisure travelers.

Comfortable guest rooms with a full complement of variety of amenities, conference and event facilities and creative food and beverage options provide an inspiring setting for successful meetings and social occasions.

Continent Hotels are conveniently located in urban, suburban, airport and resort destinations.

About S.H.S LTD LEBANON:

S.H.S LTD Lebanon is an independent Lebanese hospitality company based in Beirut and established by Shady Boueiry since 2022.Shady comes on board of Continent Worldwide Hotels with more than 18 years hotels experience in Operations and Sales & Marketing field as well as Executive team in International Group of Hotels and some individual stand alone hotels group.

S.H.S LTD Lebanon focusing on hotel & restaurant management and consultancy for franchise branded and stand alone hotels and holds the Exclusive Master License of Continent Worldwide Brands since 2022.