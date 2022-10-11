Dubai, UAE - Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments has awarded Cyber Protection X Holding LLC (CPX), a UAE-based cyber solutions and services company, as The Cyber Security Partner of the year.

The awards ceremony was held at Commvault’s stand at GITEX Global 2022 and was attended by Hadi Anwar, Chief Cyber Defense Officer at CPX, Fady Richmany, Regional Vice President & General Manager, SEEMEA at Commvault, Yahya Kassab, Senior Director & General Manager, GCC at Commvault and Nizar Elfarra, Regional Channel Director at Commvault.

Earlier this year Commvault has announced a new strategic partnership with CPX. The agreement aims to support CPX’s vision in protecting data for public and private entities and providing for cyber security solutions in the UAE.

Fady Richmany commented: “We are proud of this partnership which will help grow our business in the UAE and in the MENA region. We are committed to serving our customers and delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility through our advanced solutions, which protect organizations from ransomware threats and protects their data. Through expanding our partner ecosystem and increased collaboration, we will continue to support customers with their digital transformation journey and increase their defence against cyber threats in the region and globally.”

CPX, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services. Established in 2022, CPX protects public and private sector organizations with customized solutions that reduce the risk of sophisticated cyberattacks.

Commvault has an extensive customer and partner community across the region, including Government and Municipalities in UAE, as well as leading players in regional Telco, Finance, Government and Educations sectors. Many of whom will be participating in GITEX, including strategic partner G42 Cloud, who joined forces with Commvault just over three months ago.

Through this new partnership, CPX will expand its offerings using Commvault’s latest solutions, to reduce organizations’ exposure to mounting cyber threats and empower clients to concentrate more on their core businesses and on innovation. CPX offers its clients end-to-end cyber defence solutions and services, from internal policies definition, to cybersecurity assessment and rescue services.

Commvault is participating at GITEX Global of the sixth convective year in Hall 5, Stand #H5-A40 at GITEX 2022. In addition to this live interaction opportunity, all technical advancements and strategies the Commvault team discuss at GITEX, will be showcased at the global Commvault Connections, event on November 3. To get started today on your new data protection journey, register here: events.commvault.com/connections/begin

-Ends-