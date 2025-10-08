Professor Ismail Matalka, President, Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University and Professor Sameer Otoom, President, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain are pleased to announce the launch of a Collaborative Research Grant initiative, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing academic partnerships and fostering research innovation and impact.

Through this initiative, five collaborative research grants will be awarded to researchers from both institutions. Designed to stimulate meaningful cross-institutional collaboration, the initiative seeks to encourage faculty engagement and exchange of knowledge in areas of strategic importance to both universities and the wider community.

The grants will support projects under five thematic areas:

Clinical & Translational Research – advancing diagnostics, therapies, and patient-centred care.

– advancing diagnostics, therapies, and patient-centred care. Public Health & Preventive Medicine – addressing pressing health challenges, epidemiology, and community health and well-being.

– addressing pressing health challenges, epidemiology, and community health and well-being. Medical Education & Training – promoting innovations in teaching, learning, and curriculum development.

– promoting innovations in teaching, learning, and curriculum development. Biomedical & Pharmaceutical Sciences – exploring molecular, cellular, and pharmaceutical discoveries for new treatments.

– exploring molecular, cellular, and pharmaceutical discoveries for new treatments. Digital Health & Innovation – harnessing AI, informatics, and telemedicine to enhance care delivery.

By pooling expertise and resources, RAKMHSU and RCSI Medical University of Bahrain reaffirm their dedication to nurturing a culture of inquiry, equipping academics and students with the tools to pioneer new approaches, and delivering solutions that resonate across regional and global healthcare landscapes.

This joint initiative represents a significant milestone in advancing a shared vision of shaping the future of healthcare through transformative and impactful research. This proposal will enhance the critical mass to increase research capacity in the GCC and pave the way for future impactful healthcare ventures within the region.