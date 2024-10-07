New partnership with DMCC will increase availability of media and marketing opportunities for Web3 and blockchain companies operating in the region

The partnership adds to the breadth of DMCC’s comprehensive Web3 ecosystem with access to exclusive discounts for DMCC Crypto Centre members

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has partnered with Cointelegraph to establish the leading crypto and Web3 news site’s regional office at the DMCC Crypto Centre.

Cointelegraph joins over 600 Web3 companies operating in the DMCC Crypto Centre, which has become the largest concentration of crypto and blockchain businesses in the region. By being part of this community, Cointelegraph gains key exposure to collaboration opportunities with the broader Web3 ecosystem. The opening of Cointelegraph’s Dubai office will increase the availability of media and marketing opportunities for companies operating in the region. The booming Web3 ecosystem across DMCC’s business district will also have preferential access to the Cointelegraph Media Platform as part of the partnership.

Belal Jassoma, Director of Ecosystems, DMCC, said: “Dubai is quickly establishing itself as a global hub for Web3 innovation, powered by dedicated ecosystems like the DMCC Crypto Centre, which are driving widespread adoption and growth across industries. By partnering with Cointelegraph, one of the most trusted and recognisable news platforms in the crypto space, we are opening up exciting opportunities for Dubai’s Web3 community to share their stories on a global stage and accelerate the worldwide adoption of Web3 technologies.”

The Cointelegraph Global CEO Yana Prikhodchenko has underscored that becoming an official part of DMCC’s thriving ecosystem with a new office in the DMCC Crypto Centre is an exciting milestone, adding: “We are thrilled to partner with DMCC and collaborate with the vibrant community here to support each other's growth and shape the future of Web3 in the region.”

Located in DMCC’s flagship Uptown Tower, DMCC Crypto Centre offers a gateway for Web3 companies to tap into DMCC’s district of nearly 25,000 businesses operating across every industry and sector. The Crypto Centre sits adjacent to the Gaming Centre and the recently opened AI Centre, reflecting Uptown Tower’s status as an integrated hub for tech innovation.

