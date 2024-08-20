United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Cognita, a leading global schools group, today announced that Al Ain English Speaking School (AAESS), in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE, has joined its worldwide community, further strengthening its presence in the Middle East. This marks the group’s first-ever school in Al Ain. Established in 1978, AAESS has been providing academic excellence in the heart of the UAE to a diverse community of students, from Nursery through to Sixth Form. The school, which serves 2,000 students and employs 250 staff, now joins Cognita’s thriving community of more than 100 schools across 16 countries, educating over 90,000 students.

Cognita’s growing family of exceptional schools already includes six schools in Dubai, one in the city of Abu Dhabi and one in Kuwait. The addition of AAESS brings the total number of Cognita schools in the Middle East to nine.

AAESS has grown from humble beginnings in a local villa to an expansive campus boasting state-of-the-art-facilities. The school prides itself on its British-based curriculum, tailored to meet the needs of its international student body, ensuring that every child is not only academically accomplished but also globally competitive and culturally aware. Celebrating a legacy of expansion and innovation, AAESS continues to nurture the leaders of tomorrow within its vibrant, inclusive, and dynamic learning environment. The entire school community promotes growth, mutual respect, cooperation, and, most importantly, a joy for learning.

Cognita’s leadership in the region is headed by David Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer for the Middle East. David has extensive experience in global education and governance, including more than 10 years in the UAE, as well as supporting Cognita’s schools in the United Kingdom as Director of Education.

Speaking about this recent development, David Baldwin said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce the inclusion of Al Ain English Speaking School into our global family of schools. This marks a significant milestone for Cognita, as AAESS is the first school we’ve partnered with in Al Ain. We are eager to collaborate in delivering a world-class educational experience, advancing pedagogy and empowering our students, staff and families to thrive in our rapidly evolving world.”

Mr Mohammed Al Ghussein, Chairman of Al Ain English Speaking School, shared the enthusiasm for this new chapter, expressing, ‘’We share a collective mission to enrich the educational journey of our students, ensuring they are well-equipped for success and contribute positively to the world. Whilst Cognita deeply value the unique identity and traditions of the school, they now open our classrooms to the collective wisdom of over 100 schools globally. It is exciting for the school to be part of something much bigger as it heads towards its 50th anniversary.’’

By joining the Cognita family of schools, AAESS educators and students are now part of a global community rich in knowledge, opportunities, and best practices. School leaders and teachers will also have access to advanced and bespoke training programmes, including those developed with the world-leading IOE - Faculty of Education and Society at University College London.

