Dubai, UAE: CNS Middle East recently announced their appointment as the Exclusive Middle East Distributor for Cube.ms - a cloud-based platform, swiftly revolutionizing the management of building and infrastructure projects. As the latest addition to CNS Middle East’s portfolio, the collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital project management solutions, as the new tie-up delivers unparalleled capabilities and transparency in streamlining design, project and asset management of construction projects, with the flexibility of leveraging a private or regional /on premises cloud server.

CUBE.ms (Connected Unified Built Environment Management System) combines the functionalities of a Common Data Environment (CDE), 5D BIM enabled Project Management Information System (PMIS) and a 7D BIM Enabled Digital twin, enabling a centralised platform for stakeholders and project teams to collaborate seamlessly on a digital portal. This provides a powerful central data repository, enhanced with custom built integrations for legacy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Computer Aided Facility Management systems (CAFM). Case studies have suggested that Cloud based Common Data Environments can save up to 5% of project costs, reduce project timelines by 20% and cut rework by 30% on project sites.

Key features of CUBE.ms include comprehensive user and document management, issues and task management, insightful reporting and analytics, seamless Integration with other software applications and platforms, automated notifications for specific events, and a digital site correspondence portal. CUBE.ms is built on a modern tech stack with a micro-services architecture, designed for scalability to handle increasing data and users. It offers various options for data storage making it a ‘one-of-its-kind’ solution.

With CUBE.ms, users can create up-to-date replicas of physical assets, integrating design, construction, and operational data. The platform integrates BIM models with on-site BMS, CAFM, or CMMS systems to capture live data, allowing for advanced asset tracking and monitoring on the web. Users can also link relevant documents such as work orders, operational manuals, as-built drawings, and equipment specifications, enabling easy access to critical information. CUBE replaces the need to procure multiple software for BIM based project workflow, with a single platform subscription for 2D,3D,4D,5D and 7D BIM workflows.

Speaking on the occasion, Dayesh Jaiswal, Co-Founder of CUBE.ms stated that “CUBE.ms represents a game-changing solution for the real estate and infrastructure sector, providing a comprehensive solution to streamline operations and enhance collaboration throughout a project’s lifecycle. Through our visionary approach, we aim to redefine industry standards, empower stakeholders, embrace data sovereignty and enable organizations to unlock the full potential of their assets, ensuring a connected, sustainable, and prosperous built environment for generations to come”.

Asef Sleiman, General Manager at CNS Middle East also expressed his excitement on the potential of the partnership and stated that “The partnership is aimed at enabling streamlined project management, as users can create digital twins with up-to-date replicas of physical assets, integrating design, construction, and operational data, enabling better decision-making and risk management. CUBE.ms aptly solves the information geo-fencing requirement of local enterprises, through hosting on regional data centres. We are delighted to have Cube.ms join CNS Middle East’s portfolio of premium digital Engineering Solutions and look forward to building on our market success together”.

About CNS Middle East

Established in 1987 as part of Ghobash Group, CNS Middle East is a premier technology solutions provider dedicated to driving future advancements across the region. With a robust team of over 800 technology specialists, CNS excels in cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, fintech and business application solutions, along with emerging technologies, plus managed and engineering services. CNS serves as a trusted partner for businesses seeking transformative technology solutions and is committed to helping clients achieve mission-critical objectives through innovation and best-in-class services.

For more information, visit cns-me.com or write to info@cns-me.com.

