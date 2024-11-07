Cairo: In a demonstration of its dedication to fostering real estate investment in Egypt, City Edge Developments has unveiled the launch of two new phases, “Verandas” and “Centria,” within the esteemed New Garden City project in the heart of the New Administrative Capital. This strategic expansion responds to the rising demand for New Garden City and underscores the government’s ambitious vision for urban growth across Egypt’s new cities.

The new phases align with City Edge’s forward-looking strategy to stimulate investment in Egypt’s fourth-generation cities through the development of thoughtfully integrated, mixed-use projects that address the diverse needs of residents and investors alike. This approach also supports Egypt’s national initiatives to plan, market, execute, and manage high-impact projects, reinforcing the government’s fiscal objectives by boosting public returns.

Ideally positioned in the R5 residential district within the New Administrative Capital, New Garden City spans an impressive 885 acres. Its prime location offers convenient access to major transportation networks, including the Middle and Regional Ring Roads and the Teseen Road, situated just south of the Bin Zayed South Axis. Moments away from the forthcoming monorail station, New Garden City ensures seamless connectivity, while its proximity to key landmarks and facilities—including luxury hotels, premier sports clubs, Hertfordshire University, the Central Business District, the Green River, and the iconic tower—enhances its allure.

With New Garden City, City Edge aspires to recreate the grandeur of Khedivial Cairo, capturing the architectural elegance and urban vibrancy of Downtown and Garden City within the New Administrative Capital. The project’s design emulates the charm of urban retail streets, blending commercial and residential spaces along a single boulevard while elevating residential units above street level. Each building incorporates interior courtyards and reflects a sophisticated fusion of Baroque, Rococo, and Art Deco architectural styles, where traditional decorative flourishes meet modern European design principles.

The expansive New Garden City project comprises residential buildings offering diverse unit sizes, all equipped with dual-level underground parking dedicated to residents and guests. Additionally, the development features multi-use buildings and commercial outlets strategically positioned near the R4 and R6 districts. Structured in nine phases, the project will be marketed and sold over a two-year period, with nearly 70% of construction completed to date. The first units are expected to be handed over by the end of next year.

The “Verandas” phase, within the project’s second stage, includes 591 units, while “Centria” comprises 970 units, with configurations ranging from one- to four-bedroom apartments. Both phases are scheduled for delivery by late 2025 and offer enhanced amenities, including pedestrian and cycling pathways, Triple Play technology, and CCTV security.

Commenting on the launch, Eng. Tamer Nasser, CEO of City Edge Developments, remarked that the company’s future direction centers on the rapid development of its current land portfolio while concurrently advancing government-led projects within Egypt’s new urban centers, both domestically and internationally. This approach is poised to drive a significant rise in sales while attracting substantial investment into the real estate sector to address the growing demand.

About City Edge Developments:

City Edge Developments is an Egyptian joint stock company launched in 2017 with a capital of EGP 2 billion. The company was established as a result of the cooperation between the New Urban Communities Authority of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and New Urban Communities, the Housing and Development Bank, and finally the Holding Company for Development and Investment (HDBK.CA). City Edge is one of the leading companies in the fields of real estate development and management of real estate assets in the Egyptian market. The company develops and manages the development of a group of exceptional real estate projects in Egypt that encompass various real estate assets, including several residential projects, commercial malls, hotels, restaurants, and administrative offices. The company was recently awarded the "Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in Egypt" award. City Edge has also succeeded in launching 10 successful projects all over Egypt since its inception