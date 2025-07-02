Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) has continued its commitment to advancing gender diversity in procurement with its latest Women in Procurement Leadership Breakfast in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Building on previous successful events in the region, the gathering brought together senior female procurement professionals from across the Kingdom for a morning of inspiration, insight, and community-building.

The event focused on the journey to leadership for women in procurement – sharing real-world experiences, practical strategies and forward-looking perspectives. Participants left inspired and empowered, equipped with tools and connections to help accelerate their professional growth.

Key topics of discussion included the importance of recognised professional development pathways such as the MCIPS designation and the Applied Learning programme. Speakers and panellists explored themes such as building confidence, personal branding and strategic influence, while creating space for meaningful connection and peer support in an inclusive, collaborative setting.

Feedback was overwhelmingly enthusiastic. Participants highlighted the relevance of the content, the strength of the connections made, and the value of CIPS-led professional pathways in accelerating women’s leadership potential.

Lubna Al Mohammedi, Head of Operations, CIPS Arabia, commented: “This event was more than just a gathering - it was a powerful reminder of the strength, talent and leadership potential of women in procurement across the Kingdom. We’re proud to be building a supportive space where women can learn from one another, grow their careers, and take meaningful steps towards leadership.”

Following the event’s success, CIPS is pleased to confirm that the next Women in Procurement Leadership Breakfast will take place in Riyadh in September 2025, continuing the conversation and strengthening the pipeline of female leadership in procurement across the region.

