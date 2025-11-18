Cairo, Egypt : CI Capital PE for Fund Management and Investment (CIPE), a subsidiary of CI Capital Holding (CICH.CA), Egypt’s leading diversified financial services group, announced the appointment of Karim Badr as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This step reflects the Group’s strategy to strengthen its activities in non-traditional asset classes including private equity transactions and close-ended funds management.

The appointment aligns with CI Capital’s commitment to expanding its investment base and reinforcing its regional position as a leading provider of innovative and diversified investment solutions that promote sustainable growth in both local and regional markets.

“The appointment of Karim Badr as CEO Private Equity marks a natural progression in CI Capital’s growth journey and a pivotal step in expanding our presence in the region’s private markets. CI Capital boasts one of the most diversified financial services platforms in Egypt, and we remain committed to strengthening our local and regional footprint while continuing to diversify our business model to meet the needs of a broader investor base,” commented Hesham Gohar, CEO of CI Capital Group.

“We are confident that Badr’s extensive expertise and proven track-record will add significant value to our operations and play an essential role in driving CI Capital’s continued success. His appointment is integral to our strategic roadmap to diversify and grow our revenue streams.” added Gohar.

“I’m delighted to join CI Capital at this pivotal stage of its expansion journey. The group has an outstanding track record in financial and investment services, and I look forward to working with the distinguished team to further strengthen the company’s position in its fund management and private equity businesses.” commented Karim Badr, CEO Private Equity. Badr added that he aims to contribute to providing innovative investment solutions that support sustainable economic growth in Egypt and expand the company’s regional footprint.

With over 25 years of experience, Badr brings extensive expertise in investment management, project development, and finance as well as capital market transactions across various industries within the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Throughout his career, he has led and executed various major projects, debt and equity capital market transactions, as well as mergers and acquisitions, and private financing deals in collaboration with leading local and regional institutions.

Prior to joining CI Capital, Badr held the position of CEO of the Utilities & Infrastructure Sub-fund at the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, where he oversaw a portfolio of strategic investments in sustainable energy, power, water, transportation and logistics, and digital infrastructure.

Badr held several key leadership roles, including Regional Capital Markets Leader at GE Power in the UAE, where he was responsible for the Middle East and South Asia. He was also Managing Director at Qalaa Holdings, one of Africa’s leading investment companies developing and investing in a diversified portfolio of assets.

Badr holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Engineering from the American University in Cairo, and an Executive MBA jointly from Columbia Business School and London Business School.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Through its headquarters in Cairo, and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions, to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary, Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.

Additionally, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 4,000 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s most renowned financial banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.

For more information, please contact CI’s Investor Relations Department

Email: Investor.relations@cicapital.com

Telephone: +20 (02) 2129 2145

For more media-related information, please contact us via:

media@cicapital.com

Or please visit our socials via:

https://linktr.ee/cicapitalholding

