Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Renowned as a global leader in smart energy and innovative solutions, CHINT proudly exhibits its latest smart eco-energy solutions at the esteemed 11th Saudi Arabia Smart Grid Conference (SASG 2023), taking place from December 18 to 20, 2023, in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Aligned with the conference theme, "Digital Decarbonization for a Better World," CHINT showcases its advanced intelligent solutions encompassing smart grids, new energy applications, and more at Booth 40 in the main hall at SASG 2023. With a significant gathering of over 3,000 attendees and 100 exhibitors, SASG has emerged as the paramount platform for intelligent grids and sustainable energy solutions in Saudi Arabia and the broader region.

Mr. Wang Ling, General Manager of CHINT Saudi Arabia, emphasized the strategic importance of events like SASG 2023, stating, “Saudi Arabia and Middle Eastern nations are making substantial investments in upgrading power infrastructure as part of their digital transformation and net-zero vision. SASG 2023 serves as a pivotal opportunity for CHINT to showcase and garner support for innovations that transition legacy electricity infrastructure into intelligent, cleaner, more resilient, and stable power supply networks.”

Building upon the success of the previous year, Mr. Wang Ling added, "This year, we are spotlighting innovative solutions that leverage advanced technologies to expedite the digitalization and decarbonization of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure. CHINT is at the forefront of enabling smarter, more sustainable cities and communities."

CHINT's showcase at the event features cutting-edge innovations, including intelligent microgrid solutions designed to optimize on-site renewable energy utilization and storage for large industrial parks. This advanced control technology, integral to CHINT's architectural framework, enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and fortifies energy resiliency.

Additional highlights include CHINT's latest intelligent street light system, seamlessly integrated into a smart cloud platform to enhance public safety; end-to-end intelligent water metering management systems for usage monitoring; and energy storage solutions aimed at promoting grid stability.

Mr. Walid Naim, Sales and Marketing Director at CHINT Saudi Arabia, expressed the company's commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's ambitious clean energy goals, stating, "By seamlessly integrating renewable energy sources, CHINT contributes to Saudi Arabia's aspirations for clean energy adoption. We eagerly anticipate further collaboration where our technologies and expertise in smart energy can align with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to reduce carbon emissions. Together with our partners, we are building the foundation for a future with clean energy infrastructure."

CHINT has recently participated in the Saudi Electric Company (SEC) event at COP28, Dubai, where discussions focused on initiatives to adopt the latest SF6 dry air technology for reducing carbon emissions.

Actively contributing to multiple strategic pillars outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, CHINT has established high and medium-voltage factories in the Kingdom, focusing on products such as smart ring main units (SMRU), power transformers, gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), and more. This not only solidifies CHINT’s presence but also contributes to the growth of the local manufacturing industry. Further efforts include the establishment of a low-voltage circuit breaker factory to align with higher domestic production goals, along with initiatives to hire and upskill Saudi nationals in the energy sector.

CHINT remains at the forefront of smart technologies for industries and cities, showcasing intelligent solutions like smart electrical control boards that improve energy efficiency. With state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, impactful localization initiatives, and advanced innovations, CHINT stands as a key partner in realizing Saudi Arabia’s vision for diversification, talent development, and technology advancement.

About CHINT:

Founded in 1984, CHINT's operations now span more than 140 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees worldwide. CHINT is implementing the strategy of industrialization, technologization, internationalization, digitalization, and platformization in its three major business segments: green energy, intelligent electric, and innovative low-carbon solutions. Over the years, CHINT has built strong global manufacturing and R&D capabilities, with a total of 18 manufacturing bases and four global R&D centers and annual revenue exceeding 18 Billion USD in 2022.

