Abu Dhabi, UAE – Chery UAE, represented by AW Rostamani Group, has proudly concluded its participation as the Exclusive VIP Mobility Partner of the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, held for the first time in Abu Dhabi under the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

The collaboration underscored Chery UAE’s unwavering commitment to sustainable mobility and innovation, in support of the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals and environmental leadership. Chery UAE provided a dedicated fleet of 28 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), including the Arrizo 8 and TIGGO 9 models, to transport VIPs and delegates throughout the high-profile, week-long congress. Operated in partnership with SHIFT Leasing, AWR Group’s official mobility provider, the fleet served as a live demonstration of Chery’s dedication to reducing environmental impact while enhancing mobility comfort and efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, commented:

“It has been a privilege to support the IUCN World Conservation Congress, a landmark global event that aligns perfectly with Chery’s ESG vision and our dedication to smart, sustainable mobility. As the Exclusive VIP Mobility Partner, our participation reflected the synergy between technology, innovation, and environmental stewardship. We take great pride in enabling cleaner, more intelligent transportation solutions that echo the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and its role as a leader in global climate action.”

Chery UAE’s presence at the Congress reinforced its position as a mobility partner of purpose, driving awareness of the automotive industry’s pivotal role in advancing sustainability agendas. Through its groundbreaking Plug-In Hybrid technology, Chery continues to redefine modern transportation by merging efficiency, innovation, and environmental consciousness to meet the evolving needs of future cities.

As the world’s largest environmental decision-making forum, the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 brought together over 10,000 participants from governments, NGOs, academia, and industry to define the next 20-year global vision for nature conservation.

Featuring more than 1,000 sessions, the Congress marked a pivotal milestone with the launch of the Abu Dhabi Action Plan, a global call to accelerate urgent and practical action toward a net-zero, resilient, and nature-positive future. The Plan outlines five key priorities: reaffirming nature as the foundation of well-being, strengthening multilateralism, ensuring justice and inclusion, advancing knowledge and innovation, and scaling up resources for nature and climate action. This collective vision for transformative action resonates deeply with Chery’s ongoing sustainability journey, reinforcing its commitment to a greener, more equitable future.

Further underscoring global unity in conservation, the IUCN welcomed over 100 new Members into its Union, including six states - Armenia, Tajikistan, the Marshall Islands, Gabon, Tuvalu, and Zimbabwe -demonstrating growing international momentum to protect nature and advance climate resilience.

At the IUCN Members’ Assembly held concurrently with the IUCN Congress in Abu Dhabi, 148 Resolutions were adopted by IUCN Members, including the first policy on synthetic biology in relation to nature conservation and motions to strengthen governance and inclusion.

Members approved the 20-year Strategic Vision and a new programme for the next four-year period, in addition to re-electing H.E. Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), for a second term, following a four-year term marked by strengthened governance, renewed trust, and the elevation of nature within global climate and biodiversity agendas, reaffirming her pioneering role as the first president from West Asia and the second woman to lead IUCN in its 77-year history.

Ms. Al Mubarak said of her re-election as President of IUCN:

“Over the past four years, I have witnessed the extraordinary strength of our Union — our Members, Commissions, and partners — working together across boundaries and disciplines. I remain profoundly grateful for the support of the UAE leadership and its institutions, whose belief in conservation has inspired my own. This new mandate is both a privilege and a responsibility, to continue turning ambition into action for nature and for humanity.”

With Abu Dhabi hosting the IUCN Congress and setting the stage for global conservation policy, Chery UAE’s partnership exemplified how mobility can serve as a catalyst for change, helping connect people, ideas, and action in pursuit of a greener tomorrow.

Since its establishment in 1997, Chery has adhered to technology-driven development, with its overarching vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence. Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery stands as the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through implementing product, localization, and talent strategies, the brand now covers more than 80 countries and regions with over 13 million users, ranking first in exports of Chinese brand passenger cars for 21 consecutive years. Chery also became the best Chinese global brand builder in cars and ranked 14th on the global list, according to the 2023 Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50.

In 2023, Chery UAE made its debut in the Emirati market through its official sole distributor, AW Rostamani Group (AWR), a leading business conglomerate with over 70 years of excellence in the UAE. This partnership combines Chery’s global brand presence and commitment to green technological advancements with AWR’s legacy of customer satisfaction and market expertise.

Held every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress is one of the largest gatherings of nature conservation experts, leaders and decision-makers from government, civil society, Indigenous Peoples, business, and academia in the world. The event is the democratic forum for the global conservation community to express its views and decide and act on the latest in conservation science, practice and policy - shaping the global conservation and sustainable development agendas for decades to come. Congress is also one of the largest marketplaces for scientists, policy experts, business leaders and professionals from around the globe to share their experience, expertise, and latest research.

AW Rostamani Group is a multi-sector, multi-market group and one of the most progressive companies in the Middle East. With a legacy spanning over seven decades, AWR Group employs 3,000 individuals, serving a diverse customer base of over 155,000 individuals and 24,000 businesses. Its core verticals include automotive, real estate, logistics, lifestyle, lighting solutions, travel, agritech, and sustainable packaging.

More than just serving the present, AWR Group embraces generation next. It builds purposeful businesses to enrich the lives of every generation, striving to make a meaningful and enduring impact on business, people, and the world. Built on a bedrock of strong founding values, AWR Group continues to evolve with the times and ahead of them, at work for a planet that prospers.

