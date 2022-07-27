United Arab Emirates - UAE-headquartered omnichannel ordering and data-driven marketing platform, ChatFood, has announced a bridge round of $3 million led by Antler with a reserved amount for key strategic Saudi partners. Other participants in the round include family offices such as 6G Capital as well as existing investors such as Guillaume Pousaz’s Zinal Growth. This brings ChatFood’s funding to date to $7 million after last year's seed round led by leading regional VC funds BECO & Wamda Capital.

The funds will be primarily applied towards setting up operations in Saudi Arabia, where the market is expected to reach over $25 billion by 2026, as well as product development with the aim to unlock further efficiencies for restaurants, bars, hotels, and entertainment venues.

ChatFood’s co-founder and CEO, Benjamin Mouflard, shares, "We are looking forward to providing our services in Saudi Arabia as the market is set to witness phenomenal growth within the next four years, further strengthening ChatFood’s leading position in the GCC”

ChatFood has already empowered over 3,000 hospitality venues across the Middle East to drive more than $100 million in sales and convert more than 1 million visitors into direct customers, growing at an impressive 260% YoY. ChatFood’s newly launched NFC/QR ordering system has been able to deliver outstanding results for its partners: 35% higher average spend, 3x more tips, and 25% more labor efficiency. This has allowed ChatFood to unlock revenue and margins at a time of surging food costs, labor shortage, and increasing commissions for hospitality venues.

Christopher Dix, Global Capital Director and Head of MENAP at Antler, said: “We believe Ben and an exceptional ChatFood team are building a ubiquitous digital solution across the F&B value chain. Creating a single platform that combines digital ordering, payments, logistics, analytics, and marketing offers up an invaluable proposition.”

Further commenting, Christopher Dix said “ChatFood at its core enables F&B and hospitality operators to improve margins and run their venues more efficiently, whilst also ensuring an optimal customer experience – a mutualistic solution across the board. We believe ChatFood is the right team to build the leading omnichannel ordering and payments solution and look forward to helping them cement their MENAP leadership position against an exciting and ever-evolving regional backdrop.”

About Chatfood

ChatFood is an omnichannel ordering and data-driven marketing platform for leading hospitality brands. ChatFood’s mission is to empower hospitality businesses with the best technology to give their guests a seamless, personalized, and rewarding experience at every meal. This in turn ensures business owners get rewarded for their passion and hard work. ChatFood is an official META business partner with exclusive integrations on Instagram and WhatsApp. ChatFood integrates with 100+ POS partners and premium logistic solutions serving over 3,000 venues and leading brands across the GCC. To learn more, visit chatfood.io.

About Antler

Antler is a leading global early-stage venture capital firm enabling and investing in the world’s most exceptional people building the defining companies of tomorrow. Antler has supported hundreds of technology startups and thousands of entrepreneurs across six continents in leading entrepreneurial hubs such as New York, London, Stockholm, Bangalore, and Singapore. Antler has offices in 21 locations around the globe and is exploring setting up a MENAP fund and operations having become increasingly active in the region. The firm invests in ~1% of more than 50,000 founders annually and invests from pre-seed up to series C. To date, Antler has built and invested in more than 500 companies across 30 industries including AI, machine learning, fintech, proptech, and healthtech.

