Chapman Freeborn aims to drive innovation and expand its influence in the global aviation industry, particularly in the Middle East & Africa

Chapman Freeborn, the global leader in aircraft charter solutions, is poised to engage with key partners at the upcoming Egypt International Airshow 2024 with the aim to explore new collaborations and drive innovation in the global aviation industry.

This maiden edition of the event, set to take place from 03 to 05 September 2024 at El Alamein International Airport, is designed to attract key players in commercial aviation, government, military, and space agencies.

Chapman Freeborn views its participation in this event as essential for connecting with industry stakeholders, discussing emerging trends, and leveraging the opportunity to highlight its expertise in cargo and private jet charter services.

Alain Champonnois, President and CEO of Chapman Freeborn IMEA, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "We are excited to be part of the first edition of Egypt International Airshow. This event is a crucial platform for connecting with industry leaders and stakeholders from around the world. We are particularly eager to engage with existing and potential clients, exchange innovative ideas, and explore cutting-edge technologies. With a special focus on cargo, we look forward to forging new partnerships that will help shape the future of the global air transport industry."

Chapman Freeborn’s attendance at the Egypt International Airshow is a clear demonstration of its strategic vision and commitment to driving innovation in the aviation industry. By focusing on collaboration and leveraging its industry-leading expertise, the company is well-positioned to make significant strides in the global air transport sector, particularly in the IMEA region. Their presence at the airshow underscores their dedication to expanding influence in the Middle East, Africa, and global markets, as they actively seek to engage with both existing and potential clients and explore new avenues for collaboration that will contribute to the growth and evolution of the aviation sector.

Chapman Freeborn will be available throughout the event to engage in meaningful discussions on potential partnerships, explore customized solutions, and provide insights into their extensive range of services. The focus will be on connecting with industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss how collaboration can contribute to the future of aviation, particularly in areas such as cargo and private jet charters. This event offers an opportunity to strengthen relationships and explore new avenues for growth and innovation within the industry.

-Ends-

About Chapman Freeborn Middle East

The Chapman Freeborn group was established in the UK in 1973. The company has offices worldwide including Middle East, Africa, India, North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. In the cargo market, Chapman Freeborn Airchartering specialises in the charter and lease of aircraft for a wide-ranging customer base, including freight forwarders, multinational corporations, governments, humanitarian agencies, and a host of industries around the globe. In addition to freight services, Chapman Freeborn offers specialist passenger services including private jet charters for executive travel and large aircraft for crew rotations and international group travel, as well as on board courier services. Chapman Freeborn is part of the Avia Solutions Group family, the world’s largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, with a fleet of 213 aircraft. The group also provides a range of aviation services including MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), pilot and crew training, ground handling, as well as a variety of associated services. Supported by 12,000 highly skilled aviation professionals, the group operates worldwide.

For more information, please visit chapmanfreeborn.aero or contact us directly.

Media Contact:

Nadene Kotze

Marketing Manager IMEA- Chapman Freeborn Aviation Services DMCC

Email: nadene.kotze@chapmanfreeborn.aero

Iman Ashraf

Communications Manager- Aurora the Agency

Email: iman@auroratheagency.com