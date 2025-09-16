Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Stellantis Chairman John Elkann and CEO Antonio Filosa visited Turkey together this week, reaffirming the Company’s long-term partnership with Koç Holding and its strategic role in Turkey and in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Accompanied on the visit by Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer for Middle East & Africa, Elkann and Filosa met with Tofaş teams in Bursa, acknowledging the dedication and expertise that have made the joint venture between Koç Holding and Stellantis a trusted name in Turkey for over five decades. The discussions focused on the importance of building on this shared legacy to serve the needs of Turkish customers while supporting select MEA markets.

“Turkey is a country of industrial strength, talent, and strategic relevance,” said John Elkann, Chairman of Stellantis. “Our partnership here is built on trust, performance, supporting stellantis’growth in Turkey while complementing our regional presence.”

Tofaş, a joint venture between Koç Holding and Stellantis, has been a cornerstone of automotive production in Turkey and in the broader MEA region for over five decades.

Over the past four years, the combined performance of Tofaş and Stellantis Turkey have together achieved:

Market leadership across key segments,

Volume growth of +56%,

A bold renewal of their product portfolio,

And customer trust strengthened across the country.

“The journey we’ve taken together reflects the strength of our collaboration and the ambition we share—to grow further in the MEA region and to offer our customers the freedom to choose exciting products,” said Antonio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis. “Turkey plays a key role in this ambition, and we intend to stay close to the market, respond to local expectations with agility, and continue building long-term value for our customers and communities.”

The visit was also an occasion to celebrate the commitment of the Tofaş workforce—from engineering to commercial and customer services—whose passion continues to drive Stellantis’ success in Turkey.

