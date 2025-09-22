Dubai – CERAFILTEC, the global leader in ceramic membrane technology, will present its advanced water treatment solutions at WETEX 2025, the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition.

The event takes place from 30 September to 2 October at the Dubai World Trade Center (Stand 7-C13, Hall H-7, German Pavilion).

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority organizes WETEX annually in line with Dubai’s vision to build a sustainable future for the Emirate, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

WETEX is the region’s premier platform for sustainability, clean energy, and water technologies. It brings together innovators and decision-makers from around the world to exchange expertise and showcase solutions that support Dubai’s long-term vision for a sustainable future.

“Dubai plays a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of ceramic membrane technology,” says Julius Glöckner, Chief Growth Officer at CERAFILTEC. “Our solutions deliver long lifespans, chemical resistance, and reliable performance under harsh conditions, making them critical for desalination, wastewater reuse, and industrial water treatment.”

CERAFILTEC’s flat-sheet ceramic membranes are increasingly used as pretreatment in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, where they reduce biofouling and scaling, extend the lifespan of reverse osmosis membranes, and significantly improve plant efficiency.

They are also widely deployed in municipal and industrial wastewater reuse, enabling the production of high-quality effluent suitable for irrigation, landscaping, and industrial purposes, and helping cities in the region meet their reuse targets. In oil and gas operations, ceramic membranes provide durable and reliable treatment of produced water, removing hydrocarbons, solids, and other contaminants even under extreme operating conditions.

Groundwater treatment represents another important area of application in the Gulf Region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where ceramic membranes have proven effective in the removal of naturally occurring contaminants such as radium, iron, and manganese.

Through these diverse applications, CERAFILTEC is supporting the UAE and the wider region in addressing pressing water challenges, reducing operational costs, and advancing national sustainability planning, setting new global benchmarks for resilient water management.

About CERAFILTEC

CERAFILTEC, headquartered in Germany, is a global leader in ceramic membrane technology, transforming water and wastewater treatment worldwide. Our technology enhances water quality, increases plant capacity, and reduces operational costs. Committed to a sustainable future, CERAFILTEC aims for CLEAN WATER. EVERYWHERE.