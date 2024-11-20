Dubai, UAE: CEO of Media Strategy and Policy Sector at the UAE Media Council, Her Excellency Maitha Majed AlSuwaidi stressed in her keynote address to over 120 Delegates at the PRCA Mena Annual Conference the importance of collaboration and innovation to achieve the highest standards in media.

She remarked: “By working together, championing innovation and excellence, and adopting the latest technologies, we can elevate the quality of media content to the highest standards of transparency and credibility.”

Her Excellency’s remarks set the tone for the conference, inspiring attendees to prioritize excellence and collaboration in a rapidly evolving industry.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, said:

“The PRCA Mena Annual Conference embodies our commitment to advancing ethics and standards in the communications industry across the region. It is a vital platform for fostering connections, sparking innovation, and equipping professionals with the tools needed to not only shape the future of our sector, but more importantly, to shape them responsibly.”

The PRCA Mena Annual Conference 2024 brought together leaders from across the communications, media, and public relations industries at Taj Dubai, Business Bay. The event reinforced the regions role in shaping the global communications sector.

The conference agenda included engaging sessions, fireside chats and expert panels covering key topics such as artificial intelligence, cultural transformation, sustainability and influencer relations. Among the highlights was the preview of the PRCA Mena Mental Health Report, presented by John Rynehart, Chair of the PRCA Mena Mental Health Steering Committee, which explored challenges and solutions to improve workplace mental health in the communications sector.

With over 30 prominent speakers, the conference facilitated meaningful dialogue and empowered professionals with actionable insights to navigate a rapidly changing industry landscape.

The event’s success was attended and supported by leading industry stalwarts including YouGov, Polpeo, GWPR, Carma, Weber Shandwick, Gambit Communications, Cicero and Bernay, Seven Media and APCO.

As the region continues to lead the global communications conversation, PRCA Mena remains dedicated to promoting innovation, excellence and collaboration throughout the industry.

About PRCA

PRCA - the largest public relations and communications association in the world - was founded in London in 1969. Its regional arm - PRCA Mena - was launched in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications in the Middle East. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/