Exit showcases role of Crescent Enterprises’ corporate venture capital platform in scaling regional champions and driving value creation across the logistics sector

Acquisition of UAE-based logistics and fulfilment company by Elite Co, backed by Green Dome Investments, to create GCC-leading logistics network

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises, today announced the successful exit of its equity stake in Transcorp, a UAE-based logistics and fulfilment company, via a strategic sale to Elite Co, a leading regional operator backed by Green Dome Investments.

The transaction marks one of the region’s most successful exits, delivering a 7.6x multiple on invested capital (MOIC). CE-Ventures initially invested in Transcorp in 2018, supporting the company’s transformation into a key player in cold-chain fulfilment, last-mile delivery, and B2B distribution. Over the course of its investment, CE-Ventures worked closely with Transcorp’s leadership to institutionalise governance, build out internal systems, and unlock strategic growth opportunities.

Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO & Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, commented: “We are proud to have supported Transcorp’s transformation into a scalable, institutional-grade logistics company serving some of the region’s most dynamic sectors. This transaction exemplifies our long-term approach to building resilient, scalable businesses that contribute to the region’s competitiveness.”

Rodrigue Nacouzi, CEO and founder of Transcorp, commented: “CE-Ventures has been more than an investor. They’ve been a true strategic partner. From the very early stages, they worked with us to institutionalise our systems, strengthen our banking and financial relationships, and support our commercial expansion. We’re excited for what’s next as we join forces with Elite Co.”

“Our journey with Transcorp exemplifies our philosophy of backing founders who are resourceful, mission-driven, and thrive in sectors where operational excellence is the true differentiator”, said Sudarshan Pareek, Senior Vice President at CE-Ventures. “We deliberately invest in businesses that are difficult to disrupt, require real-world execution, and reward long-term focus over short-term optimisation. Rodrigue is one of the best operators I’ve worked with. To build and consistently profitably scale a logistics platform in one of the toughest sectors speaks volumes about his leadership and operational acuity. It’s been a privilege to be part of this journey.”

Hisham Albahar, CEO of Elite Co, added: “Transcorp’s market-leading position in cold-chain logistics and its growing network in the GCC will enhance our ability to serve diverse industries and meet the surging demand for high-quality, temperature-controlled supply chain solutions. This transaction also gives us an important strategic foothold in Saudi Arabia – and under Rodrigue’s continued leadership, Transcorp will be a cornerstone of Elite Co.’s regional expansion, the cold chain powerhouse within our platform.”

CE-Ventures’ exit reflects Crescent Enterprises’ ongoing strategy of supporting portfolio companies from early growth to scale and institutional maturity, building resilient, high-impact businesses and creating lasting regional value while catalysing sector consolidation.

The transaction also aligns with Elite Co’s expansion strategy under Green Dome Investments to consolidate strategic logistics and supply chain assets across the GCC. Green Dome is backed by prominent regional shareholders, including Rais Hassan Saadi Group, Sharaf Group, and SISCO (Saudi Industrial Services Company).

About CE-Ventures

CE-Ventures is the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises, investing globally in bold founders and transformative technologies across enterprise, logistics, fintech, healthcare, and sustainability. To learn more, visit: www.crescententerprises.com/ce-ventures

About Transcorp

Transcorp International is a leading logistics powerhouse in cold chain services across the Gulf region, delivering mission-critical solutions to the FMCG and Healthcare sectors. Renowned since 2013 for its reliability, innovation and operational excellence, Transcorp has established itself as a trusted partner for some of the region’s most demanding and high-impact industries. For more information, visit www.transcorp-intl.com

About Elite Co

Elite Co is a leading regional logistics operator with operations across the GCC, providing integrated freight forwarding, contract logistics, and last-mile solutions. The company is part of the GreenDome Investments portfolio, a platform focused on building regional supply chain scale.

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with strategic investments across sectors. Established in 2007, the business comprises a diversified group of 57 subsidiaries, affiliates, and investments across 19 countries, and employs more than 1,600 people.

The corporate structure has four platforms: CE‑Operates, CE‑Invests, CE‑Ventures, and CE‑Creates. The platforms span various business sectors, including ports, logistics, food and beverages, healthcare, life sciences, and business aviation. They also include business verticals, such as private equity, venture capital, and business incubation. Crescent Enterprises is a subsidiary of Crescent Group, a family-owned business shaping the MENA region’s economy for over 50 years. www.crescententerprises.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Charlie Scott, cscott@crescent.ae

Ghyna Kurdy, g.kurdy@saharapr.com