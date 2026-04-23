Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic Ijara Murabaha Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 259%.

Subscriptions worth BD 78 million were received for the BD 30 million issue, which carries a maturity of 364 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 27th April 2026 and matures on 26th April 2027, is 5.12% compared to 5.04% of the previous issue on 2nd April 2026.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue 12IM/5 (BH0005950512) of the short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.